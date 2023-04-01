No Russian or Belarusian equestrian athletes in Paris 2024, says governing body FEI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Equestrianism
  3. No Russian or Belarusian equestrian athletes in Paris 2024, says governing body FEI
No Russian or Belarusian equestrian athletes in Paris 2024, says governing body FEI
Neither country have been able to qualify for the event due to the conflict in Ukraine
Neither country have been able to qualify for the event due to the conflict in Ukraine
Reuters
Russian and Belarusian equestrian athletes will not be able to participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics, even as neutral athletes, the sport's global governing body said.

Earlier this month the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the participation of Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the 2024 Olympics as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems.

Russians and Belarusians had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) has prohibited Russian and Belarusian athletes, horses and officials from participating in its events since last year.

"According to the Olympic Qualification Systems for Equestrian, individual qualification is secured through the FEI Olympic Rankings... from January 1st 2023 to December 31st 2023," the FEI said on Thursday.

"Since Russian and Belarusian athletes have not competed in FEI Events since March 2nd 2022, no representatives of these nations will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

The measures prohibiting participation of athletes from the two countries remain in place going into next year, the FEI said.

"No FEI Events organised in Russia and Belarus can be entered in the FEI Calendar for 2024," the statement added.

Mentions
EquestrianismOlympic Gameswar in ukraine
Related Articles
Russia still banned, but 'things change' says World Athletics President Coe
President Putin casts shadow over Russian participation at 2024 Olympics
Athletes risk becoming 'Russian propaganda' after IOC decision, Ukrainian sportsman says
Show more
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
The teams that failed to win the Premier League when top at Christmas
'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes 25% stake in Manchester United
O'Neil happy with Wolves' win over Chelsea despite injury concerns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings