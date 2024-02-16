No VAR needed as Johannessen celebrates too early in Classic and Martinez wins

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. No VAR needed as Johannessen celebrates too early in Classic and Martinez wins
No VAR needed as Johannessen celebrates too early in Classic and Martinez wins
Tobias Halland Johannessen in action
Tobias Halland Johannessen in action
Reuters
Cyclist Tobias Halland Johannessen (24) raised his fist aloft in celebration only to see victory snatched on the line by Lenny Martinez (20) at the Classic Var in the South of France on Friday.

The one-day race finished at the top of Mont Faron and Johannessen was in the leading group of six riders coming up the final climb before Romain Bardet made a break for victory.

Johannessen was the only one who kept pace and when he overtook Bardet close to the line it looked like the Norwegian would ease to victory.

Instead, he eased up to celebrate coming around the final bend, unaware that Martinez was still pumping the pedals close behind.

Martinez didn't give up, and after overtaking the tired Bardet he pipped Johannessen on the line who could only raise his hand again, this time in disbelief, as the French Groupama-FDJ rider stole the win.

Mentions
Road cyclingJohannessen Tobias HallandMartinez LennyBardet Romain
Related Articles
Ex-Giro winner Nairo Quintana's European return delayed by Covid
Cycling team boss wants substitutes 'like football' to improve Tours
Czech Tour: Top teams lined up to start once again this summer
Show more
Road cycling
Five key talking points ahead of the 2024 cycling season
Remco Evenepoel to make his Tour de France debut in 2024
Flashscore's Best of 2024: Euros and Copa América headline tour de force year
Hush-hush new league talks as vintage Tour, Olympics loom
Double world champion Julian Alaphilippe to begin 2024 at Tour Down Under
'I know everyone thinks I'm absolutely mad': Britain's Laura Kenny sets sights on Paris
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Simona Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
Hack the Weekend: Villarreal struggling in defence, Rio Ave rising & a Rotterdam derby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings