Czech Tour: Top teams lined up to start once again this summer

The stage winners of the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta, as well as the best riders of the mountains classifications and the champions of the famous cycling Monuments, may be starting at the Czech Tour!

Two World Tour teams have already confirmed their participation in the race, which will take place from July 25-28 in 2024. The participation of the current Czech champion Mathias Vacek from the Lidl-Trek devo is also on the cards.

"We are excited. The state of entries at the beginning of January confirms how prestigious the Czech Tour is. More big names will be added," said race director Leopold König.

No wonder. Two World Tour teams are among the confirmed starters: Bora-Hansgrohe from Germany and Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL from the Netherlands.

Vacek, the Czech Republic champion and a member of the Lidl-Trek squad, is very likely to be at the start of the Czech Tour, as he begins the season in Australia at the Tour Down Under and one of the highlights of his season will be the Vuelta.

Mathias Vacek competing in last year's UCI Cycling World Championships. AFP

Bora-Hansgrohe will be defending last year's victory, which was secured by Florian Lipowitz ahead of teammate Ben Zwiehoff over four stages.

The German squad has a roster packed with stars and with the arrival of Primoz Roglic, it's very likely that some of the big names may use the Czech Tour to push towards the Vuelta, as all the aces of the line-up simply won't make the roster for the Tour de France alongside the Slovenian.

The Bora-Hansgrohe team jersey is worn by Lennard Kämna, Jai Hindley, Daniel Felipe Martinez, Max Schachman, Emanuel Buchmann, Aleksandr Vlasov and Bob Jungels, among others.

The Dutch Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL offers equally attractive names. Romain Bardet has previously been second and third in the Tour de France GC.

Warren Barguil has stage wins from both the Vuelta and the Tour de France. John Degenkolb is the matador of the peloton, boasting ten stage triumphs in the Vuelta, but he has also had success in the Tour, most notably winning the Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo Monuments.

And then there's Fabio Jakobsen, who has a Tour de France stage triumph to his name after nearly losing his life when crashing into a barrier during the Tour de Pologne.

Fabio Jakobsen in action during stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France. AFP

In addition, the entry of the Dutch line-up gives hope for the participation of some of the Czech Republic's top riders. Pavel Bittner is on the World Tour team roster, while Milan Kadlec and Adam Seeman are waiting for an opportunity in the development team.

However, the list of candidates for the Czech Tour does not end there. UCI Pro Teams Corratec, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, Team Polti Kometa, Uno-X Mobility, and Flanders-Baloise have already confirmed their participation. The start of the Lidl-Trek Development Team is also certain.

The stars coming into consideration to start the four stages taking place in the Jeseniky and Beskydy mountains are not the only attraction of the Czech Tour.

"We are preparing a lot of news that we will gradually announce to get cycling fans properly excited," said Leopold Konig, director of the race.