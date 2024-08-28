Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans announces international retirement

Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans announces international retirement

Jonny Evans in action for Manchester United
Jonny Evans in action for Manchester UnitedReuters / Molly Darlington
Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans (36) announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday at the age of 36 and after 107 caps.

The Manchester United defender, who won his last cap against European champions Spain in a friendly in June, made his international debut in 2006.

"After much thought and consideration and after 18 years, I feel like now is the right time to retire from international football," Evans said in a statement, pointing to reaching the last 16 at the 2016 European championship as the highlight.

"Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour."

Evans made his announcement a day before Michael O'Neill names his squad for next week's Nations League games against Luxembourg and Bulgaria.

Mentions
FootballJonny EvansNorthern Ireland
Related Articles
Prados Diaz nets first goal for Bilbao to see Basque side squeeze past Valencia
Lazio to launch bid for Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof
Brentford sign Brazilian forward Gustavo Nunes from Gremio
Show more
Football
Slovan Bratislava into Champions League main draw as Slavia Prague crash out despite Lille win
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton move for Ramsdale, Madrid listening to Ceballos offers
Updated
Ronaldo will make 'spontaneous' retirement decision in next few years
Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban as Uruguay players punished
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon explains Leeds loan choice
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton move for Ramsdale, Madrid listening to Ceballos offers
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
Super sub Olmo scores winning goal on Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings