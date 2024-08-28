Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans announces international retirement

Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans (36) announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday at the age of 36 and after 107 caps.

The Manchester United defender, who won his last cap against European champions Spain in a friendly in June, made his international debut in 2006.

"After much thought and consideration and after 18 years, I feel like now is the right time to retire from international football," Evans said in a statement, pointing to reaching the last 16 at the 2016 European championship as the highlight.

"Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour."

Evans made his announcement a day before Michael O'Neill names his squad for next week's Nations League games against Luxembourg and Bulgaria.