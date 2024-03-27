Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Goran Ivanisevic helped Novak Djokovic win nine Grand Slams
Goran Ivanisevic helped Novak Djokovic win nine Grand Slams
Reuters
World number one Novak Djokovic (36) has ended his highly successful partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic (52) shortly before the clay season gets into full swing, the Serb announced on Wednesday.

Ivanisevic, who claimed the singles title at Wimbledon in 2001 after finishing runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998, joined Djokovic's team in 2019 and helped the Serb win nine Grand Slam titles.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago," 24-time major champion Djokovic said in an Instagram post with a picture of himself and Ivanisevic playing a board game.

"Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. In fact, I'm proud to say (not sure he is) that apart from winning tournaments together we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on... for many years.

"And that tournament never stops for us. Sefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you."

Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title was ended following a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 defeat by Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January.

The Serb pulled out of the ongoing Miami Open to limit the number of events he plays this year, with that decision coming after a shock third round loss to Luca Nardi at Indian Wells.

Djokovic will gear up for the clay season as he bids to claim a fourth title at the French Open, which will take place from May 26 until June 9.

Mentions
TennisDjokovic Novak
Related Articles
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner among stars through to Miami quarter-finals
Victoria Azarenka battles into Miami semis while Elena Rybakina outlasts Maria Sakkari
Daniil Medvedev eases past Dominik Koepfer to reach Miami quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Alcaraz into Miami quarter-finals, Rybakina outlasts Sakkari
Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami Open disappointment
Andy Murray to be out for 'extended period' after rupturing ankle ligaments
Alexandrova claims shock win to knock world number one Swiatek out of the Miami Open
Alcaraz sinks ailing Monfils to advance into Miami Open fourth round
Elena Rybakina beats Madison Keys to set up Miami quarter-final clash with Maria Sakkari
Most Read
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium
Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami Open disappointment

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings