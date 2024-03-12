Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells
Nardi pulled of one of the biggest ever upsets
Nardi pulled of one of the biggest ever upsets
Reuters
World number one Novak Djokovic (36) was stunned 6-4 3-6 6-3 by lucky loser Luca Nardi (20) in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday, a victory which the Italian described as a "miracle".

Nardi, who grew up idolizing Djokovic and is ranked 123rd in the world, played the match of his life to defeat the Serbian, dropping his racket and putting his hands over his face after firing an ace out wide to seal the win.

The defeat ends Djokovic's bid for a record sixth title at the tournament in the California desert.

"This is a miracle," said Nardi, who lost to David Goffin in qualifiers on Tuesday and only got into the main draw after Tomas Etcheverry withdrew due to injury.

"I'm a 20-year-old guy, 100 in the world and I beat Novak. Crazy. Just crazy."

Nardi came out flying under the lights on centre court, drawing Djokovic to the net with a short ball and then rifling a forehand past him for an early break and a 3-2 lead.

Djokovic was well short of his best and a service return from the 24-time Grand Slam champion found the net to hand Nardi the first set.

The top seed broke Nardi twice in the second set and held at love to level the contest but his opponent, who had a poster of Djokovic on his wall growing up, refused to back down.

Nardi hit a backhand that Djokovic could not put back in play for a crucial break and a 4-2 advantage in the decider before pulling off the upset.

He will next face American Tommy Paul.

Earlier, Gael Monfils produced a stunning display of shot-making and showmanship to rally from a set and 3-0 down to beat former champion Cameron Norrie 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 to reach the last 16.

The 37-year-old Frenchman electrified the crowd with his creativity to set up a fourth-round meeting with ninth seed Casper Ruud.

Norrie, who won the tournament in 2021, piled up 60 unforced errors and could not solve the unpredictable Monfils puzzle in the three-hour and 15-minute affair.

"I feel better and better, to be honest," said Monfils, who was sidelined with a wrist injury for part of last season.

"I've been playing weeks after weeks, which has been a long time I am able to do that. I feel good. So far the body is holding, so I'm happy with that."

American Taylor Fritz, the tournament's 2022 champion, breezed past Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2 and Grigor Dimitrov's career renaissance got another big lift with a 6-3, 6-3 win over France's Adrian Mannarino.

Seventh seed Holger Rune beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 7-6 and 17th-seeded American Paul sailed past Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4 in other third-round action.

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakNardi LucaMonfils GaelNorrie CameronBaez SebastianDimitrov GrigorFritz TaylorHumbert UgoMannarino AdrianMusetti LorenzoRune Holger
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Coco Gauff rallies back against Clara Burel to advance at Indian Wells
Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils sail through, Stan Wawrinka crashes out at Indian Wells
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu at Indian Wells, Osaka knocked out
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic suffers shock defeat to Nardi to crash out of Indian Wells
Updated
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses
Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Zverev advance, Rublev falls to Lehecka
Novak Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' in Indian Wells after opening win
Aryna Sabalenka escapes Peyton Stearns to reach Indian Wells third round
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings