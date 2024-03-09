Coco Gauff rallies back against Clara Burel to advance at Indian Wells

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells WTA - Singles
  4. Coco Gauff rallies back against Clara Burel to advance at Indian Wells
Coco Gauff rallies back against Clara Burel to advance at Indian Wells
Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Clara Burel of France
Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Clara Burel of France
AFP
Coco Gauff (19) rallied from four games down in the final set to defeat France's Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) on Saturday at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters.

The reigning US Open champion's fightback into the third round took more than two and a quarter hours, coming after a first-round bye.

World number three Gauff was playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since winning her first Grand Slam title six months ago.

Gauff, who turns 20 next Wednesday, broke a WTA record by reaching 50 wins as a teenage at the Masters 1000 level, a category established in 2009.

Gauff trailed her 47th-ranked French opponent 4-0 in the deciding third set, but was able to power back and throw it into a tiebreaker.

She advanced on her third match point as Burel swung wide.

"I'm happy with the mental fight," Gauff said. "It was not my best tennis... but it's how you show up on your worst days, not your best ones, that counts."

Gauff said that after dropping the opening set, she had to change strategy.

"I tried to play more aggressive," she said. "She was giving me a lot of short balls and I wanted to punish her on them.

"In the third set I was missing, but I finally found my game."

Unseeded Emma Raducanu benefitted as Dayana Yastremska retired four games into their match with an unspecified injury, handing the Briton a 4-0 win and a place in the third round.

Raducanu, whose career trajectory has been patchy since winning the 2021 US Open, was on court for a mere 21 minutes.

She now awaits an opponent from a match between second-seeded double Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and American Peyton Stears.

Raducanu will be playing in the third round here for a third consecutive year.

In the ATP draw, Britain's Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4.

Last weekend's Dubai champion, Ugo Humbert, the 14th seed, defeated American Patrick Kypson by the same scoreline.

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells WTA - SinglesIndian Wells ATP - SinglesGauff CocoBurel ClaraRaducanu EmmaYastremska DayanaHumbert UgoKypson PatrickNorrie CameronSabalenka ArynaSonego LorenzoStearns Peyton
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Naomi Osaka off the mark at Indian Wells with first round win over Sara Errani
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Gauff finds way past Burel, Fils and Raducanu also through to third round
Carlos Alcaraz comes from behind to subdue Matteo Arnaldi in Indian Wells opener
Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Swiatek through in Indian Wells, Rybakina withdraws
Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils sail through, Stan Wawrinka crashes out at Indian Wells
Most Read
Football Tracker: Title challengers Girona defeat Osasuna to move back above Barcelona
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with brutal second round knockout

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings