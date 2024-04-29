Tennis Tracker: Nadal up against Cachin after Swiatek and Medvedev progress

Tennis Tracker: Nadal up against Cachin after Swiatek and Medvedev progress
Rafael Nadal is in action today
Rafael Nadal is in action todayProfimedia, Flashscore
We're into the second week of the Madrid Open, with several of the world's best players on the ATP and WTA tours looking to build momentum ahead of next month's French Open.

17:25 CET - Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva (17) has continued her impressive form in the Spanish capital, beating 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) 7-6(2), 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals.

17:00 CET - Rafael Nadal's (37) farewell tour looks like it will be going on a little longer. The legendary Spaniard is playing some supreme tennis, taking the first set against Pedro Cachin (29) 6-1 in emphatic style.

Follow the second set live with us.

16:10 CET - Third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has battled through to the last-16, recovering from a set down to overcome Sebastian Korda (23) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3. Elsewhere, Jiri Lehecka (22) is also into the next round after a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Thiago Monteiro (29).

13:51 CET - In typical Iga Swiatek (22) fashion, the four-time Grand Slam winner utterly crushed Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 6-1, 6-0 to move into the quarter-finals.

13:32 CET - The first winner of the day on the men's side of the draw is Alexander Bublik (26), who came from a set down to outlast Ben Shelton (21) 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

13:13 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) is the next player into the quarter-finals in the Spanish capital after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari (28).

12:28 CET - 2022 champion Ons Jabeur (29) looked in fine form as she eased past Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (26) 6-0, 6-4 in just over an hour.

11:09 CET - Play has just got underway in Madrid, with Jelena Ostapenko (26) facing Ons Jabeur (29), Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) taking on Maria Sakkari (28) and Alexander Bublik (26) going head-to-head with Ben Shelton (21).

A little later on today, Daniil Medvedev (28), Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) are all in action, while Rafael Nadal's (37) farewell tour continues against Argentine Pedro Cachin (29).

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis in Madrid!

