AFCON 2023: How Nigeria's unlikely hero Nwabali became final piece of the jigsaw

Nwabali's journey to glory: How Nigeria's unlikely hero became final piece of the jigsaw

After Stanley Nwabali’s (27) penalty heroics in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), he was in tears while being interviewed after the game. Nwabali’s outpouring of emotion was understandable because he wasn’t even the first choice at his club just a year ago.

He had to play second fiddle to Namibian goalkeeper Lloyd Junior Kazapua. However, it’s been a different story for the Nigerian who has started 94% of Chippa United’s league games this season.

The goalkeeper also had the opportunity to be in posts for the pre-AFCON friendly against Guinea and has since made the position his.

Nwabali has had to be patient to finally enjoy this level of success. Four different clubs in Nigeria before finally moving abroad. And now an AFCON final awaits the Rivers State-born goalkeeper.

From mistaken identity to hero

You’ve probably seen Nwabali and Nwabili being thrown around as different iterations of Stanley’s surname, especially during the AFCON.

Well, your eyes didn’t deceive you. His actual name is Nwabali but the error occurred at Lobi Stars and he was registered as Nwabili. Though the mistake was amended, the name keeps lingering around.

Nwabali has had to make a lot of changes to get to this stage. The most significant is his conversion from a striker to a goalkeeper. A very extreme change that will see him move from wanting to score goals to preventing them.

Perhaps the skills he acquired as a striker make him well-equipped to suit the modern goalkeeping role as one of his major strengths is knowing when to come out for aerial duels and also sweep behind the defence. He also seems quite comfortable on the ball whenever he receives it and has admitted that he loves contributing to the team’s attack.

It was at Go Round FC, a second-division team in Nigeria that he started to learn the intricacies of playing in goal. Enyimba saw his talent and acquired his services and in a few months, Nwabali was invited to Nigeria’s U23 team.

He then moved to Lobi Stars and eventually joined South African side Chippa United. If you wanted to know how well the PSL side rates Nwabali, then it’s worth noting that Chippa United chairman Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi, who is South African declared he will be supporting Nigeria in Wednesday’s semi-final clash because of goalkeeper Nwabali.

The last time Nigerians experienced any form of similar impact from a goalkeeper was Vincent Enyeama. But the goalkeeper who made over 100 caps for the Super Eagles retired almost 10 years ago.

Since then Nigeria has struggled in that department. More recently, the Super Eagles have had to bear the cross; getting knocked out of the 2021 AFCON and missing out on the 2022 World Cup due to goalkeeping errors.

Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho were the previous two goalkeepers to precede Nwabali. However, the pair never asserted themselves in the goalkeeping role. For Uzoho, before the AFCON he had been between the posts for 13 of the 14 matches Jose Peseiro had overseen. It looked likely that he would remain number one.

However, Peseiro had other ideas with Nwabali, his wild card. In December 2023, the former Porto coach visited South Africa to watch Nwabali as Chippa United hosted Golden Arrows. The 27-year-old seized his opportunity making three saves in a 2-0 win.

Nwabali hasn’t looked back since and has been the star of the show. He will likely be named goalkeeper of the tournament regardless of the result. So far, he has four clean sheets and his 14 saves have prevented 2.3 goals.

His clean sheet against Angola saw him equal a 44-year record as he became the first Eagles goalkeeper to keep four consecutive clean sheets in a major tournament since Best Ogedegbe achieved that in 1980.

Destined for greatness

In a team full of superstars, it was a knock Nwabali sustained against Cameroon that caused the biggest alarm. After the win over South Africa, hundreds of Nigerians made their way to the family house of Nwabali and sang with his mother.

In no time Nwabali has become a fan favourite and it looks like he will be number one for Nigeria for a while. He is living his dream and all he needed was one chance.

Stanley Nwabali celebrating Nigeria's semi-final win against South Africa AFP

Back in 2021, the Super Eagles B – Nigeria’s local-based team – lost 4-0 to Mexico in a friendly in the USA.

Nwabali was in post that day and after the game said: “People told me I did well, but I conceded four, it is crazy.”

“I can bet it, if I get another chance it won’t be like this,” he confidently added.

Three years down the line the Chippa United goalkeeper has stayed true to his word.

“I didn’t expect this to come my way now,” Nwabali said after the South Africa game whilst in tears.

His journey so far has been surreal but from his performances, it looks like it will only get better.

South African journalist Lorenz Köhler believes a bigger move awaits the goalkeeper sooner rather than later.

“At the age of 27, he needs to make a move to a league like Belgium, Netherlands, or Denmark in July to fulfill his potential.”

“He could go higher than that having watched him in the PSL, purely because of his strength, aerial presence, and height. Qualities that are needed for the rigors of the elite level of European football.”

“He’s grown in tremendous strides from the Nigeria Professional Football League, Super Eagles B towards the PSL and AFCON squad en route to the final, and likely to win the Golden Glove.”

“I’ve seen interest from Royal Union SG where Victor Bonface and Percy Tau played, affiliated with Brighton. It could be the perfect platform for his career beyond Africa.”

“Even if that move doesn’t come to fruition, a transfer to the big three in Gauteng is possible but I don’t think he will reach his full potential in the PSL, much like Daniel Akpeyi, albeit he was a bit older when he arrived,” Köhler told Flashscore.

Chippa United have thrown their support behind Nwabali and Nigeria ahead of the final. It’s a move that can be seen as supporting their player but I believe it’s an acceptance that he won’t be theirs for long.

The more Nwabali continues to shine, the higher his value shoots up, and the more money Chippa United will get from his imminent sale.

The whole Super Eagles team cheered with the goalkeeper when he was handed the man of the match for the semi-final against South Africa. This weekend Nigeria will hope to repeat those celebrations with the ultimate trophy this time.

Nwabali ended his post-match interview on Wednesday by saying; “We no go gree for anybody.” A popular slogan in Nigeria that translates into refusing to budge or give in to anyone. Nwabali replied with this slang when he was asked about facing hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

10 years ago, Nwabali watched his idol Manuel Neuer play a crucial role in Germany’s World Cup campaign and lift the trophy in the end. On Sunday, he will be hoping to emulate what the man, whom he admitted to watching most, did and win the AFCON trophy.

