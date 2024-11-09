Advertisement
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league

Reuters
The flags outside the Oceania Football Confederation offices in Auckland
The flags outside the Oceania Football Confederation offices in AucklandPhil Walter / Getty Images via AFP
Australian clubs have been invited to join the Oceania Football Confederation's new OFC Professional League, almost two decades after the nation left the Pacific's regional body to switch to Asia.

The Auckland-headquartered OFC, which represents 11 full-member associations and two associate members, issued the invitation to clubs from Australia on Friday ahead of the start of the new competition in 2026.

"OFC's consideration of an Australian-based club reflects the strong Pacific communities across Australia and the ease of travel access to Pacific nations," the body said on its official website.

The proposed move would bring "significant benefits, including increased visibility and market reach, enhanced competitive standards, stronger economic and cultural links, and new development pathways for Pacific players," the OFC said.

"An Australian team would also help strengthen regional ties, inspire new partnership opportunities, and contribute to the growth of football across Oceania."

A briefing session will be held in Brisbane on Tuesday in partnership with Football Australia, which left the Oceania region to join Asia in 2006 due to a lack of competitive opportunities.

Australia's switch to the 47-member Asian Football Confederation coincided with the launch of the A-League, a 13-team competition which currently features two professional clubs from New Zealand in addition to 11 Australian teams.

Wellington Phoenix, an A-League member since 2007, were joined in the competition this season by newly created Auckland FC, who have made a strong start to their debut campaign with three wins in their opening three matches.

The OFC claims its new league is a "forward-thinking initiative designed to propel football in Oceania to new heights" and will enhance development as the body looks to secure two berths at the 2026 World Cup.

Oceania has been granted a guaranteed place at the finals for the first time following the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 nations, with a possible second berth available via a series of inter-confederation playoffs.

Football
