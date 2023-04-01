Olmo hat-trick spoils Kane's Bayern debut as Leipzig clinch DFL-Supercup

A hat-trick from Dani Olmo – including a stunning solo second which perplexed the Bayern Munich defence – put an end to the Rekordmeister’s three-year winning streak in the DFL-Supercup, as a 3-0 win brought home the trophy for RB Leipzig.

The headlines surrounding Bayern were dominated by news of the signature of Harry Kane before the game, and the great English striker took his place on the bench for the opportunity to win the first available silverware of the German football season.

With other ideas than allowing Kane to lift his first major honour were DFB-Pokal champions Leipzig, who despite a heavy turnover in personnel over the summer, had some familiar faces to thank for a quickfire opener.

David Raum’s free-kick took numerous deflections in the box, including off Benjamin Henrichs, allowing Olmo to slot through a crowd of players and into the bottom corner.

That goal was the second-fastest Supercup goal ever, and Bayern sought to respond, but both Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel couldn’t put away good opportunities. Chances almost exclusively went the way of Bayern for the half’s remainder, with Tel again putting it over, but they were to be stunned just before the break by a moment of brilliance.

Receiving a pass from Timo Werner, Olmo spun and flicked the ball between Matthijs de Ligt and Konrad Laimer, before slotting between the legs of Sven Ulreich to stun the Allianz Arena.

The frustration continued to build after the break for Thomas Tuchel and his men, and it seemed as though luck was just not on their side. Leroy Sané whipped just wide, and Jamal Musiala was unable to follow up on the rebound from Tel’s shot, but the former Chelsea manager soon decided it was time for the introduction of England captain Kane.

Before the €100 million man could even get a touch of the ball however, a handball from Noussair Mazraoui resulted in referee Bastian Dankert pointing to the spot, and Olmo stepped up to complete his hat-trick in style.

Leipzig saw out the win without allowing Kane a sight at goal, and in doing so secured the Supercup for the first time in their short 14-year history. Olmo was the clear star of the show, and the Spaniard showed that he is capable of filling the boots of Dominik Szoboszlai for the upcoming season.

Although Bayern were outclassed in front of goal here, the signing of Kane is a clear statement of intent, and fans in Bavaria will expect nothing less than triumph on all fronts this campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

See stats from the match at Flashscore

