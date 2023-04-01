Olympic champion Ryan Crouser shatters own shot put world record in Los Angeles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic champion Ryan Crouser shatters own shot put world record in Los Angeles
Olympic champion Ryan Crouser shatters own shot put world record in Los Angeles
Crouser in action
Crouser in action
Reuters
Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser (30) demolished his own shot put world record on Saturday, throwing for 23.56 metres at the Los Angeles Grand Prix.

The American surpassed his previous mark of 23.37 metres, which he achieved at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon in June 2021.

Crouser is the only man ever to throw further than 23.50 metres and he punched the air as he sent one ricocheting off the back barrier, reaching the milestone on his fourth attempt at the Continental Tour Gold event.

"I’m still on high volume (training), heavy throws in the ring and heavy weights in the weight room, so we’re just starting to work in some speed," Crouser told NBC.

He put the field on notice with opening attempts of 23.23 and 23.31 metres, which would both count among the top six farthest attempts produced in the event.

It was an auspicious performance for Crouser, who has been working on a new throwing technique this year, with the World Championships less than three months away in Budapest.

New Zealand's twice Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh finished second on Saturday with a throw of 22.12 metres, while American Payton Otterdahl was third with 21.99 metres.

Mentions
AthleticsCrouser Ryan
Related Articles
Lamont Jacobs pulls out of Diamond League showdown with Fred Kerley due to back problem
World Athletics to create new 'short track' concept to evolve indoor events
WADA's 'Operation LIMS' passes 200 sanctions of Russian athletes
Show more
Athletics
Kenya's 10k world record holder Kipruto provisionally suspended for doping violation
'We're being hounded' - French transgender sprinter decries Olympics ban
Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce win top prizes at Laureus World Sports Awards
Sha'Carri Richardson storms to 100m win in Diamond League, Fred Kerley wins 200m
Sprint star Kerley challenges Jacobs to head-to-head 100m race
Russia to relaunch Friendship Games after 40-year gap, says sports minister
Former world 100m champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32
Britain and France query state funding of Russian and Belarusian athletes
London marathon winner Hassan looking to emulate Zatopek's distance triple in Paris
Sifan Hassan takes London Marathon title in stunning debut as Kiptum breaks men's record
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz