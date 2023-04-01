Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces international retirement after 15-year career

Wahab will continue playing franchise cricket
Profimedia
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (38) has retired from international cricket, drawing the curtain on a 15-year career, the left-arm fast bowler announced on Wednesday.

Wahab, who made his debut in 2008, has 83 wickets in 27 tests, 120 wickets in 91 one-day internationals and 34 wickets in 36 Twenty20s. He last played for Pakistan in 2020.

He said he will continue to play franchise cricket.

"I have been speaking about my retirement plans (for the) past two years..., and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have," Riaz said in a statement.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

"As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world."

CricketRiaz WahabPakistan
