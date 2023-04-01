Pakistan seal whitewash of Sri Lanka after Nomad Ali takes seven wickets

Scores
News
Updated
Pakistan completed a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka after Noman Ali's career-best 7-70 fashioned a comprehensive victory by an innings and 222 runs in the second test on Thursday.

Having conceded a lead of 410, Sri Lanka's defeat was only a matter of time and left-arm spinner Noman spun a web around the batsmen at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground as Pakistan romped home inside four days.

Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 63 but Sri Lanka, who managed 166 in the first innings, were all out for 188 in the second.

While Noman was the wrecker-in-chief with his guile and accuracy, quick Naseem Shah claimed the remaining three wickets to secure Pakistan's biggest test win in Sri Lanka.

"Very proud to win this series and all credit to the guys and the support staff for working so hard in the last three to four months," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

"The way our bowlers bowled here, it was good because there wasn't much for them."

Earlier, Pakistan batted two overs on day four, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century before declaring on 576-5.

Agha Salman, who was player of the series, remained unbeaten on 132.

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique bagged the player-of-the-match award for his career-best 201 that laid the foundation for Pakistan's mammoth total in the only time they batted in the test.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said their batting let them down.

"We won the toss and chose to bat but 160 is not enough on this wicket," he said of their below-par first innings display.

"We knew it's a pretty good and flat wicket but a lot of our batsmen threw their wickets away. That's the turning point.

"After that, we were chasing (Pakistan) all the time."

Pakistan won the opening test in Galle by four wickets.

Updated
