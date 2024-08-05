Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final

The drama does not stop at the 2024 Paris Games with 20 more sets of medals to be handed out today. Our live Olympics tracker is your one-stop shop for all the action, news and, most importantly, medals!

View the medal table and full schedule here.

23:53 CET - That's the final action of another dramatic day in Paris. We have had world records, shocks and controversy aplenty with more of the same expected tomorrow at a Games that doesn't stop giving.

Catch up with the best bits right here and let's leave you with the medal table as it stands on Monday night.

Olympic Games medal table Flashscore

23:42 CET - France's dream of home glory in the men's football tournament is very much alive but they made to work hard against Egypt in a 3-1 victory for the hosts after extra time.

The match winner for the French was Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored the equaliser seven minutes from time before adding a second in extra time.

They will now face Spain in the final, whilst Egypt will take on Morocco for the bronze medal.

Read the full report here.

France - Egypt match stats Flashscore

23:04 CET - Heartbreak for France, but Dutch delight in Paris! The Netherlands beat the hosts in the men's 3x3 basketball final to win the title and it was flag-bearer, match-winner Worthy de Jong with the overtime two-pointer to complete a remarkable encounter.

The French looked to have won it only for De Jong to sink a lay-up as time expired to take it to overtime before sinking a clutch two-pointer to carry his side home.

An astonishing final that ended 18-17 and in the bronze medal match earlier today, Lithuania beat 2020 champions Latvia 21-18.

22:29 CET - After a tight battle against Spain, Germany have won the women's 3x3 basketball final by just a single point. The sides went shot to shot, until Spain pulled out a four-shot lead before the Germans battled back to win the final 17-16.

Earlier, the United States beat neighbours Canada 16-13 to take the bronze.

22:16 CET - We have a new world record! After cantering to a gold medal in the pole vault with ease and grace, Arman Duplantis changed his sights to a new world best. On his third attempt at 6.25m, he cleared it by some margin to tear the roof off of Stade de France to end a magnificent night of track and field action.

There were two other medals to hand out with American Sam Kendricks in second with a height 5.95m. Greece's Emmanouil Karalis took the bronze.

21:50 CET - The 800m women's champion is Keely Hodgkinson. After a flurry of silvers in previous championships, the British middle-distance runner led from the front, changing gears throughout the final lap to surge ahead and take the title.

Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma finished fast to take silver, as Kenya's Mary Moraa finished third.

21:40 CET - It's Olympic gold once again for USA's Valarie Allman in the women's discus final.

She defends the title she won four years ago with a distance of 69.50 metres - nearly two metres further than silver medallist Feng Bin.

Double Olympic champion, Sandra Elikasevic, finished third with a season's best.

Women's discus final results Flashscore

21:30 CET - It's a one-two for Kenya in the women's 5,000-metre race! A strange race that took until the last two laps to really set it alight, as Faith Kipyegon lit the touchpaper with 500 metres to go. Only Beatrice Chebet could go with her, and it was the fast-finishing Chibet who takes home gold, sprinting past compatriot Kipyegon with 80 metres to go in a time of 14:28:56.

In third was Sifan Hassan, who takes the bronze medal for the Netherlands.

21:11 CET - Less than 24 hours after winning 100-metre gold, Noah Lyles began his quest for the prestigious Olympic sprint double by cruising through his 200m heat on Monday in 20.19 seconds.

The American has always been stronger over the longer distance, where he is unbeaten in 25 races dating back to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when he came third, and he has won the last three world titles.

Lyles is targeting a possible four golds in Paris, in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay and, possibly, the 4x400m relay. That would emulate illustrious compatriots Jesse Owens and Carl Lewis, who achieved the feat at a single Games but with long jump instead of the longer relay.

"It feels good to be out here," Lyles told reporters. "It was in my head win the 120, win the 150, check around, win the heat."

Noah Lyles eases into the 200m semis Reuters

20:17 CET - Polish speed climber Aleksandra Miroslaw has beaten her own world record twice in the women's speed climbing qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Climbing 6.06 seconds in her second qualifying heat, Miroslaw beat her previous world record of 6.21 seconds set a few minutes earlier in her first heat.

"I just did my thing and I stayed focused and I'm very happy with that. During the preparation for the Olympics, we did a huge job, and here are the results," Miroslaw told reporters.

Aleksandra Miroslaw celebrates Reuters

20:13 CET - It's turning into a golden summer of football for Spain. After their triumph in EURO 2024, they are now in the gold medal match after their 2-1 comeback victory over Morocco.

They will play either hosts France or Egypt in the final - that game kicking off at 21:00 CET and you can follow it right here.

Read our report on Spain's win right now.

20:01 CET - The first gold medal of the track cycling has gone to Great Britain, who have won the women's team sprint in style, setting yet another new world record.

New Zealand got silver and bronze went to Germany.

19:58 CET - Hosts France have been knocked out of the women's team table tennis in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics on Monday when Thailand's Jinnipa Sawettabut narrowly beat Charlotte Lutz in the deciding match.

Sawettabut won the final two points after the fifth game against the 19-year-old Lutz had been tied at 11-11, giving Thailand a 3-2 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

France won their first table tennis medal since 2000 when 17-year-old Felix Lebrun took bronze in the men's singles on Sunday to the delight of the crowd, and Monday's fans watching the team event buoyed up a tearful Lutz after the loss, chanting her name.

19:31 CET - The final day of Olympic surfing was set to get underway later on Monday at Tahiti's Teahupo'o, with waves forecast to build as Brazil's Gabriel Medina and American Caroline Marks look to claim surfing's rarest prize.

After three days of great conditions last week, organisers were only able to run one more day of competition since due to small swells and bad winds, leaving a nail-biting wait for better waves to arrive for the last possible day of competition on Monday.

Forecasts are calling for the surf to build throughout the day to reach 6-8 feet - well overhead - with clean offshore trade winds, setting the stage for a potentially spectacular finale.

17:57 CET - Great Britain's women set a new world record in the qualifying rounds for the Olympic track cycling team sprint as the competition began at the National Velodrome.

Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane clocked 45.472 seconds for their three laps of the 250m track - beating the previous mark of 45.487 set by China this year.

Britain have not had a women's team in the event since 2012 but have real medal prospects this time with individual world champion Finucane making her Games debut.

17:52 CET - It may not be official yet, but Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands has effectively secured gold in the women's dinghy and is set to be crowned the most successful woman in Olympic sailing after building an unassailable lead ahead of the medal race.

The Dutch sailor stood on her white-hulled dinghy, both arms aloft, to celebrate her victory after race officials confirmed the final race of the day would not take place, handing Bouwmeester victory as the sailor with the lowest overall score.

Bouwmeester must complete the medal race on Tuesday to be confirmed as champion and become the most successful woman in Olympic sailing with two golds, a silver and a bronze, overhauling Briton Hannah Mills who has two golds and a silver.

Bouwmeester is guaranteed to win gold Profimedia

17:01 CET - Back to the top of slalom course for the men's final where New Zealand's Finn Butcher led from start to finish to take the gold medal.

Joe Clarke finished in second, meaning two medals in the two finals for Great Britain, and Noah Hegge came home for third.

16:57 CET - It's been a dramatic day on the water in the kayak cross competition with battle raging all day for the medals.

In the women's final, Noemie Fox of Australia put together a perfect run to seal the title - a second medal for the Fox family at this Games after sister Jessica won the canoe slalom.

The home crowd also had something to celebrate as Angele Hug took the silver, whilst Kimberley Woods of Great Britain finished in third place after Germany's Elena Lilik was penalised.

16:47 CET - Over to the badminton court, where Viktor Axelsen of Denmark has swatted aside Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-11 to win the gold medal in the men's singles event.

In the bronze medal match, Zii Jia Lee saw off Lakshya Sen 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 to take home the consolation medal.

15:50 CET - Italy have beaten world champions, the USA, to win gold in the mixed team skeet shooting competition in a final that went down to the last shot.

Italy's Diana Bacosi went perfect in the final round of six to win it for the pair, seeing her and Gabrielle Rossetti victorious by a score of 45-44.

Meanwhile, in the bronze medal match, China beat India 44-43.

15:35 CET - Simone Biles has only managed to pick up a silver medal in the women's floor event, as she was pipped to the win after a spectacular performance from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Fellow American Jordan Chiles got her hands on the bronze.

Women's floor scores Flashscore

14:50 CET - A new world record has been set in the climbing, with Aleksandra Mirowslaw beating the previous benchmark that she set herself.

14:31 CET - After claiming bronze earlier today, Shinnosuke Oka of Japan has now won gold in the men's horizontal bar. What a day for him!

Silver went to Colombia's Angel Barajas and bronze was shared by China's Boheng Zhang and Chinese Taipei’s Chia-Hung Tang.

13:27 CET - Alice D'Amato has won an incredible historic gold for Italy in the women's balance beams, becoming the first person from the nation to become an Olympic gymnastics champion! A stunning achievement and performance from her.

Shockingly, USA superstar Simone Biles missed out on a medal altogether after making an error during her performance.

China's Zhou Yaqin managed to pick up silver, while Italy's Manila Esposito claimed bronze.

12:35 CET - China have picked up yet another gold medal, with Zou Jingyuan coming out on top in the artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars. Ukraine's Illia Kovtun grabbed silver, and Japan's Oka Shinnosuke clinched bronze.

11:48 CET - An Se-young is an Olympic gold medalist! The South Korean badminton star showed why she is the world No.1, putting in a supreme performance to defeat China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-16. The latter will walk away with silver, while Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia sealed bronze yesterday.

10:21 CET - China's Li Yuehong won gold in the men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event, as South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae claimed the silver, while China's Wang Xinjie took bronze.

Li Yuehong is a gold medalist Profimedia, Flashscore

10:00 CET - Well it seems like there has been a bit of drama in the triathlon!

There was a photo finish for second place, with officials initially announcing Britain as runners-up but minutes later they announced a switch, with the US getting the silver and Britain the bronze.

Alex Yee, winner of the individual race last week and who anchored Britain to relay gold in Tokyo, gave the defending champions an early lead with a scorching run, with France 40 seconds back in last place after Pierre le Corre was brought down on the bike leg.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, also part of the Tokyo gold-medal winning team, was caught by Germany’s Lisa Tertsch at the halfway point but Sam Dickinson handed individual bronze medallist Beth Potter a slight lead.

Potter, Lindemann and a charging Taylor Knibb came off the 7km bike leg together but the German found just enough at the end.

09:30 CET - What a start to the day! Germany have claimed gold in what was a thrilling mixed triathlon, narrowly beating Great Britain and the United States in a photo finish! Incredible for it to be that close after such a long race.

07:00 CET - Welcome to another day of drama in Paris. Our Olympics tracker is where you'll find most of the major updates from the Games and all the medals. And if it's medals you are after, well, there will be 20 sets handed out today in another packed programme.

First up, it's the mixed relay triathlon before we turn our attention to badminton and gymnastics. Simone Biles will be looking for two more golds today to further entrench herself amongst the legends of world sport.

You can see what we've picked out to watch today here.

In case you missed any of Sunday's drama, catch up on the highlights here.