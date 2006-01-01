US sprint king Noah Lyles (27) powered to gold in the closest 100m in modern Olympic history Sunday, pipping his closest rival by just five thousandths of a second, while Novak Djokovic (37) added a tennis gold medal to his glittering CV.

An electric last night of swimming saw two world records tumble in the Paris pool but home favourite Leon Marchand settled for bronze to add to his astonishing four golds.

As darkness fell, all eyes were on the lilac track of the Stade de France, where Lyles, 27, was bidding to end two decades of Olympic sprinting hurt for the US.

Lyles, who claims to be the rightful sprinting heir to the legendary Usain Bolt, dipped over the line in 9.79sec, with just three hundredths of a second separating the first four in a spectacular photo finish.

The American had failed to impress in his heat or semi-final, winning neither after sluggish starts.

But he was quicker out of the blocks in the final and muscled through the field, edging Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and US Fred Kerley into silver and bronze.

The shock 100m winner in Tokyo, Italy's Marcell Jacobs, came fifth despite registering a season's best 9.85sec.

No US athlete had won the 100m since Justin Gatlin at the 2004 Athens Games and the Americans were still smarting after Julien Alfred from tiny St. Lucia beat hot favourite Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100m final on Saturday.

'Biggest sporting success'

After an enthralling men's singles final, Djovokic sank to his knees sobbing after finally completing the "Golden Slam" by adding Olympic gold to his 24 Grand Slam titles.

The Serb took revenge on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after a painful defeat at Wimbledon last month, running out 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) winner on the Roland Garros clay.

"This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling," said the 37-year-old Serb.

Djokovic was overcome with emotion AFP

In an emotional night at the tennis, Alcaraz also burst into tears during his TV interview, saying that he felt "that I let Spanish people down" by coming up just short.

'It's unbelievable'

In the pool, Bobby Finke from the United States smashed the 1,500m freestyle world record to seize gold and the US women also swam a new world best time for the 4x100m medley.

China took the men's 4x100m medley relay ahead of home favourites France with Marchand collecting a bronze medal to add to his four golds.

His five medals make him the joint most decorated athlete in Paris, along with fellow swimmers Mollie O'Callaghan from Australia and Torri Huske from the US.

Swedish veteran Sarah Sjoestroem capped her fifth Games by sealing the 50-100m freestyle double on a thrilling final day of action in La Defense Arena.

"It's unbelievable. I can definitely say, I'm not gonna be better than this. This is the peak of my career for sure," she said.

'Performance of her life'

On the golf course, world number one Scottie Scheffler from the United States grabbed gold, a course record-equalling 62 edging out Britain's Tommy Fleetwood and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Fleetwood flashed a smile after coming second AFP

In other action, Fan Zhendong clinched Olympic gold in the men's singles table tennis, maintaining the Chinese stranglehold on the sport and ending a fairytale run for shock finalist Truls Moregard from Sweden.

Meanwhile, Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour conjured up "the performance of her life" to become the first African to win an Olympic gymnastics medal as she triumphed on the uneven bars.

Former Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin withdrew in tears from her women's singles semi-final after her right knee buckled in distressing scenes during her match against China's He Bingjiao.

And Lin Yu-ting, the Taiwanese boxer engulfed in a major gender controversy, guaranteed herself at least bronze after convincingly winning her quarter-final.

Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who is also certain to win a medal, were disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, but were cleared to box in the French capital.

There was still uncertainty over whether the River Seine will be clean enough for the triathlon mixed relay to go ahead on Monday.

Belgian triathlete Claire Michel has been taken "sick" after competing in the individual triathlon, her national Olympic Committee (COIB) announced on Sunday.

"The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that the lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympics," said the committee in a statement.