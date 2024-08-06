Paris Olympics LIVE: Thomas takes 200m crown ahead of Alfred to round off night on track

It's Day 11 of the Olympic Games in Paris and the action continues on Tuesday with 16 more sets of medals up for grabs. Follow all of the action with Flashscore.

21:42 CET - Gabby Thomas is the 200-metre champion! The Harvard graduate representing the US just ran away from the rest of the field in the final half of the race to win the gold medal in a time of 21.83 seconds. The 100-metre champion Julien Alfred takes silver for St Lucia, whilst Thomas' teammate Brittany Brown needed a photo finish to see that she had earned the bronze medal.

Women's 200m final result Flashscore

21:33 CET - Carl Lewis was the only one to do it, now he has another person alongside him. Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou has defended his Olympic long jump crown that he won in Tokyo, matching Lewis in defending the crown.

The Greek jumped a distance 8.48m with his second of six jumps to win the title. Jamaica's Wayne Pinnock came second 12 centrimetres back whilst the new boy on the scene, Mattia Furlani from Italy finished third.

21:24 CET - A 16-year-old Olympic record has gone in the women's steeplechase final and it goes to Bahrain's Winfred Yavi. She kicked away from Uganda's Peruth Chemutai, who she was in a last-lap battle with, to win the title in a time of 8:52.76.

The bronze medal went to Kenya's Faith Kenoritch in a new personal best, whilst France's Alice Finot finished fourth in a new European record.

Records broken everywhere.

Women's 3000m steeplechase final top eight Flashscore

21:06 CET - Back to the wrestling, and we have some more history tonight. In the men's 130kg competition, Cuban Mijain Lopez becomes the first athlete in history to win the same event at five Olympics. He beats Chile's Yasmani Acosta on points with a score of 6-0 to continue his remarkable run that started back in Beijing in 2008.

The two bronze medals went to China's Meng Lingzhe and Amim Mirzazadeh of Iran.

Meanwhile, in the Stade de France, where the women's hammer throw competition has been won by Canada's Camryn Rogers. She has lost just one competition all season long and came into the event as favourite. Rogers lived up to the billing with a winning throw of 76.97m, which was 1.5-metres clear of second place Annette Echikunwoke. Zhao Jie of China was third.

Women's hammer throw final results Flashscore

20:54 CET - Cole Hocker SHOCKS the world! In a 1500m final that was expected to be a battle between Great Britain's Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingerbrigtsen has been usurped by the US runner, who sprinted away from Kerr in the last 10 metres. He sets a new Olympic record at 3:27.65. Second was Kerr with a new national record, whilst the US' Yared Nuguse finished third. But, the biggest turn-up of all sees Ingerbrigtsen die in the last 100 metres to finish fourth.

20:31 CET - The French men's basketball team announced their arrival in Paris with a rip-roaring 82-73 win over Canada on Tuesday that propelled the hosts into the Olympic semi-finals riding a wave of national emotion.

Feeding off the energy crackling through a seething Bercy, France gave the home crowd what they came to see, storming to a 19-5 lead in the opening minutes they would never relinquish, each basket triggering a thundering roar that rocked the arena to its foundation.

After repelling a Canadian fight back with 90 seconds on the clock the rafters rattled again as the packed arena broke out in a rousing flag-waving rendition of La Marseillaise.

After a less-than-inspiring performance in the group stage that saw the Olympic hosts lose to Germany and need overtime to see off Japan, the French delivered their best effort when it mattered moving on to the semi-finals and a rematch with the Germans.

Leading the way for Les Bleus was Guerschon Yabusele with 22 points while Isaia Cordinier added 20 in what was a total team effort with four players getting into double figures.

France - Canada match stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, in Lyon, the USA women's football are into the final of the Olympic Games after needing extra time to beat Germany 1-0. The four-time champions had Sophia Smith to thank with the forward netting five minutes into the additional 30.

Check out the game summary now.

20:15 CET - Over to the wrestling, where we have had our first medal in the discipline at this Games. It comes in the men's 60kg competition as gold went to Kenichiro Fumita of Japan thanks to a 4-1 win on points over China's Cao Ligou.

Much like other combat sports at this Games, there are two bronze medallists - Zholoman Sharshenbekov of Kyrgyzstan and Ri Se Ung of North Korea.

20:11 CET - And again, this time a golden world record! The Netherlands are Olympic champions in the team sprint, breaking the 41-second barrier for the 750-metre race.

Great Britain took the silver medal after a great ride, but they could get nowhere near the Dutch.

In third was Australia after they beat France in their duel.

Men's team sprint final result Flashscore

20:09 CET - We have another world record! Australia smashed the men's team pursuit world record on Tuesday as they put themselves in the frame for their first Olympic gold in the track discipline since 2004.

The quartet of Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O'Brien powered around the 4km race in 3:40.730 to leave Olympic champions Italy in their wake.

Italy's world record of 3:42.032 had stood since the Tokyo Olympics. Britain will face Australia in Wednesday's final after beating Denmark in a time just outside Italy's mark.

19:42 CET - Still plenty of medals ahead of us tonight, but before that, the Netherlands set a new world record in the men's team sprint as they set up a gold-medal showdown against Britain later on Tuesday at the National Velodrome.

Roy van der Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland rocketed around the three-lap race in 41.191 seconds - beating their previous world best of 41.225.

Britain's trio of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin also impressed in their first-round heat with a time of 41.819.

Australia and France will contest the bronze medal.

18:20 CET - In a back-and-forth women's park skateboarding final, Australia's Arisa Trew claims a brilliant gold medal with a score of 93.18! The Olympic champion in Tokyo, Sky Brown, had to settle for bronze with a 92.31 after a dramatic final run by Japan's Cocona Hiraki who edged Brown with a 92.63. Drama right to the end!

Women's skateboarding final results Flashscore

17:15 CET - The men's and women's dinghy Olympic medal races were postponed to Wednesday, with officials eventually deciding there was not enough wind for them to proceed, after sailors in both events had waited for hours for the breeze to stabilise.

Gold and silver in the women's event had been effectively wrapped up by Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands and Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark on Monday, with only the bronze medal still to be decided.

In the men's dinghy, Australian Matt Wearn and Cypriot Pavlos Kontides are set for a potential head-to-head tactical 'match race' for Olympic gold.

Wearn, 28, leads with the lowest points score in the series going into the double-points medal race, with Kontides, 34, the only sailor in the 10-boat fleet who can theoretically beat him to gold. Sailing operates on a low-point scoring system.

16:51 CET - Back to the men's basketball quarter-finals and Serbia have won an overtime thriller against Australia to advance into the final four - guaranteeing a medal shot.

The Serbians battled back from 24 points down before going ahead late on in the last quarter. But the game's top scorer Patty Mills gave Australia a lifeline with 1.4 seconds to play, scoring two points and taking the last-eight clash to overtime.

But Serbia roared back through great defensive work from Nikola Jokic, who then scored the two points to secure their passage into the semi-finals.

Serbia - Australia match stats Flashscore

16:09 CET - It's deja vu from the 2020 Olympic Games as, after the women's diving final, Quan Hongchan takes the gold medal for the second successive Games after she scored 425.60 from her five dives. Her compatriot Chen Yuxi is again second - the same spot she finished three years ago - with a score of 420.70.

In third place was North Korea's Kim Mii Rae, who picked up her second medal in the Games and fourth place in her nation.

Women's 10m diving final Flashscore

15:47 CET - The Netherlands are into the men's final of the hockey thanks to a 4-0 win over Spain and will next face the winner of the match between Germany and India, which takes place tonight.

15:32 CET - American Rana Reider, coach of former Olympic champions Andre De Grasse of Canada and Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, has been stripped of his Paris Games accreditation by Canada's Olympic Committee (COC) amid allegations of sexual and emotional abuse.

The COC said on Tuesday "new information" had come to light about the appropriateness of accrediting Reider, who had been investigated for sexual misconduct by the U.S. Center for Safe Sport. He was put on a one-year probation which ended in May.

His lawyer said in May last year that Reider had acknowledged a "consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance" but was not found to violate any other sexual misconduct claims for which he was under investigation.

He denied wrongdoing when the allegations came to light.

15:25 CET - Colombian Daniel Restrepo attempted the hardest dive yet at the Olympic Games on Tuesday in the men's three-metre springboard preliminary round.

In his fifth dive, Restrepo launched himself to forward four and a half somersaults in a pike position - a routine that has a difficulty level of 4.2.

Restrepo, 24, told Reuters after the event he was the first person to have attempted such a difficult dive on the springboard in a competition.

"The dive is really really, really hard. If you want do the dive, you need strong preparation and dedication and discipline," he said.

"But I think the hurdle is in the mind, and if you believe in yourself you can do it," he added.

Daniel Restrepo in action at Aquatics Centre Amber Searls - USA TODAY Sports

15:09 CET - With many quarter-finals and preliminaries underway, we are waiting for the next medal, that could come on the diving boards or in the sailing boats.

Before then though, New Zealand's five-time Olympic champion Lisa Carrington got off to another winning start as the canoe sprint events got underway at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Tuesday, coming first in both the two- and four-person kayak heats.

Known back home as "the GOAT (greatest of all time) in the boat", Carrington first led her four-woman crew to victory in the first 500-metre kayak heat before winning the kayak double heat a couple of hours later.

Taking place at the same venue east of Paris as the rowing regatta which ended on Saturday, Serbia got proceedings underway quickly, setting an Olympic record of 1:20.99 in the four-man kayak to beat Spain's previous best mark of 1:21.65 from the Tokyo Games.

12:41 CET - The first of the men's basketball quarter-finals has come to a close with Germany outdoing Greece 76-63, guaranteeing them a shot at a medal at this Olympic Games.

The current world champions had a slow start seeing themselves 10 points down after the first quarter, but they pulled it level at the end of the second before easing clear late on.

Germany - Greece match stats Flashscore

12:36 CET - Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo's 400-metre Olympic title defence ended on Tuesday as she finished last in the repechage after struggling through the heat with an apparent injury.

The 30-year-old Miller-Uibo was on the hunt for a third straight gold but pulled up midway through her preliminary race on Monday and walked the remainder of the way.

The newly introduced repechage - which allows competitors who do not clinch spots in the semi-finals to race again with a chance of moving on - offered her a path forward on Tuesday but Miller-Uibo could not find any of her usual power.

She crossed the finish in 53.50, nearly three seconds slower than winner Gabby Scott of Puerto Rico, weeks after media had reported that she would not run the individual race in Paris.

12:02 CET - Christian Kukuk of Germany has won gold in the final equestrian event of the Games, the individual jumping, beating Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten, who got silver and bronze.

Equestrian showjumping final results Flashscore

Read the full report here.

11:45 CET - Turkey and Denmark are through to the semi-finals of the women's handball and volleyball respectively, beating China and the Netherlands.

08:45 CET - Today's action will get underway in 15 minutes with a women's quarter-final between China and Turkey in the volleyball.

Click here to read more about today's agenda

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome another day of dramatic Olympic action.

We start the day with medals set to be decided in the equestrian with the jumping final, before we switch our attention to Marseille and the sailing.

There are also boxing and diving medals to be battled for, before the headline act of the day will see a 'grudge match' on the track between Norway's Jakob Ingerbrigtsen and Britain's Josh Kerr.

Before we get into today's action, we had plenty of surfing drama from Tahiti overnight...

Tahitian Kauli Vaast surfed a near-perfect final to claim the gold medal for France in the men's event at Teahupo'o, leaving Australian tube-riding maestro Jack Robinson with silver.

In the women's final meanwhile, Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title with a tight victory over Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal in the men's event with France's Johanne Defay finishing third in the women's.

Read more here