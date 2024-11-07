Advertisement
  Super sub Vasulin earns Plzen late victory against Real Sociedad

Jon Radcliffe
Prince Kwabena Abu battles and Real Sociedad's Moroccan defender Naif Aguerd for the ball
Prince Kwabena Abu battles and Real Sociedad's Moroccan defender Naif Aguerd for the ball
Viktoria Plzen scored a last-gasp winner as they defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Doosan Arena to remain unbeaten in this season’s UEFA Europa League (UEL).

Sociedad came into this encounter having suffered a mixed start to the season, sitting 12th in LaLiga and with four points from their opening three UEL matches this term.

Meanwhile, Plzen are second to Slavia Prague in the Czech First League and have lost just one of their previous 23 European matches.

And while Sociedad enjoyed more possession early on, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock with their first real attack of the clash shortly before the quarter-hour mark when Prince Adu fired in at the near post. 

Alex Remiro will have been disappointed to concede such a strike, especially considering that was the only shot on target he faced in the entire first half.

For the remainder of the opening period, Sociedad controlled the ball but rarely threatened to restore parity. That was until the 35th minute, as Orri Oskarsson headed Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross into the corner thanks to placement rather than power. Oyarzabal then had a free-kick saved shortly after as the visitors upped the ante before half-time, but the scores remained level at the interval.

Plzen - Sociedad match stats
Plzen - Sociedad match stats

The Sociedad captain was now becoming his side’s most dangerous outlet, and he had an effort parried to safety by Martin Jedlička not long into the second half.

On the whole, though, chances were few and far between as the match progressed, with Adu’s lob that was caught by Remiro one of the few clear sights of goal for either outfit.

A draw looked inevitable, but the home outfit had other ideas as they found a winner in the final minute of normal time. Lukas Kalvach’s low effort would have likely been saved had Daniel Vasulín not stuck a foot out to wrong-foot Remiro and find the bottom corner.

The result sees Plzen consolidate their place in the play-off round places, while Sociedad slip down to 25th of the table; they need to pick up points, and fast, if they want to continue into the knockout stages.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeaguePlzenReal Sociedad
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
