Super sub Vasulin earns Plzen late victory against Real Sociedad

Viktoria Plzen scored a last-gasp winner as they defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Doosan Arena to remain unbeaten in this season’s UEFA Europa League (UEL).

Sociedad came into this encounter having suffered a mixed start to the season, sitting 12th in LaLiga and with four points from their opening three UEL matches this term.

Meanwhile, Plzen are second to Slavia Prague in the Czech First League and have lost just one of their previous 23 European matches.

And while Sociedad enjoyed more possession early on, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock with their first real attack of the clash shortly before the quarter-hour mark when Prince Adu fired in at the near post.

Alex Remiro will have been disappointed to concede such a strike, especially considering that was the only shot on target he faced in the entire first half.

For the remainder of the opening period, Sociedad controlled the ball but rarely threatened to restore parity. That was until the 35th minute, as Orri Oskarsson headed Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross into the corner thanks to placement rather than power. Oyarzabal then had a free-kick saved shortly after as the visitors upped the ante before half-time, but the scores remained level at the interval.

The Sociedad captain was now becoming his side’s most dangerous outlet, and he had an effort parried to safety by Martin Jedlička not long into the second half.

On the whole, though, chances were few and far between as the match progressed, with Adu’s lob that was caught by Remiro one of the few clear sights of goal for either outfit.

A draw looked inevitable, but the home outfit had other ideas as they found a winner in the final minute of normal time. Lukas Kalvach’s low effort would have likely been saved had Daniel Vasulín not stuck a foot out to wrong-foot Remiro and find the bottom corner.

The result sees Plzen consolidate their place in the play-off round places, while Sociedad slip down to 25th of the table; they need to pick up points, and fast, if they want to continue into the knockout stages.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen)

