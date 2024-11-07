Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Omar Marmoush continues fine form as Eintracht Frankfurt squeeze past Slavia Prague

Omar Marmoush continues fine form as Eintracht Frankfurt squeeze past Slavia Prague

Sunnil Midda
Omar Marmoush celebrates his winner
Omar Marmoush celebrates his winnerKirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
Eintracht Frankfurt moved level on points with the UEFA Europa League (UEL) leaders following a 1-0 win against Slavia Prague, with Die Adler extending their unbeaten start to the tournament to four games (W3, D1).

Frankfurt and arguably the Bundesliga’s star player this season has undoubtedly been Omar Marmoush, and the Egyptian continued to stand out in the first half here with the forward involved in everything going forward for the hosts. Inside 10 minutes, Marmoush went on a mazy run from the halfway line, and drifted in and out of the Slavia defence before lashing the ball at goal, but Antonin Kinsky was on hand to palm the ball away.

The Czech visitors grew into the game after that warning and stifled their opponents for much of the first half, though Ansgar Knauff should have broken the deadlock before the break after being played through on goal from a throw-in, but once again, Kinský stood strong to protect the Slavia goal.

Jindrich Trpisovsky would have been pleased his side kept a clean sheet in the opening 45 minutes for just the second time in the UEL this season.

However, their good work was undone within eight minutes of the restart following a moment of brilliance. For his 13th goal of the season, Marmoush lined up a free-kick from around 25 yards and fired a sublime effort in-off the bar, leaving Kinsky flat-footed.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Slavia Prague match stats
Eintracht Frankfurt - Slavia Prague match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The Cervenobili struggled to get a foothold in the second half, which was signified by the fact the Czech outfit failed to register a shot on target in the opening hour of play.

That moment did finally arrive in the 67th minute, but a tame header from Ondrej Lingr was comfortably saved by Kevin Trapp. Marmoush broke through on goal moments later, yet just as he was about to pull the trigger, Igoh Ogbu made a brilliant recovery and last-ditch tackle - the Egyptian’s last involvement before being substituted.

Christos Zafeiris fired a shot from distance which required Trapp to get down low to save, but Slavia’s best chance came late on as Matej Jurasek’s sweeping shot was brilliantly kept out by Trapp, and Frankfurt duly saw out for the final moments for victory.

The German side sit second with 10 points and a trip to Denmark next to face Midtjylland, while Slavia have just four points from four games, and host Fenerbahce next in the UEL.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueEintracht FrankfurtSlavia Prague
Related Articles
Solanke says Tottenham are ready for 'immense' Galatasaray atmosphere
Ruben Amorim's to-do list at Manchester United as he looks to build morale
Postecoglou reveals Richarlison and Moore out of Spurs squad for Galatasaray
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings