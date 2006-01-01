Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to fund flood victims with each ace he hits

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to fund flood victims with each ace he hits

Hurkacz is the Polish men's number one
Hurkacz is the Polish men's number oneLeon Kuegeler / Reuters
World number eight Hubert Hurkacz (27) said on Tuesday he will donate 100 euros to Poland flood victims for every ace he hits until the end of the season.

At least 23 people died across central Europe this week due to the worst floods the region has seen in two decades. The areas along the Czech-Polish border have been particularly hard hit since the weekend.

In the 2023 season, the Pole became a part of an exclusive club of nine players who have achieved the extraordinary feat of serving 1000 plus aces during an ATP Tour season.

"I will be donating 100 Euros for every ace I hit to support those affected by the devastating floods in Poland. For me, sport is not just a competition, but also a platform to drive impact. #acesforaid," Hurkacz wrote on X on Tuesday.

The floods have left trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, spreading mud and debris in towns, destroying bridges, submerging cars and leaving authorities and householders with a bill for damages that will run into billions of dollars.

Poland will mobilise up to 23 billion zlotys ($6.02 billion) some of it from the European Union, to deal with the aftermath of severe flooding, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Hurkacz is seeded second in the Tokyo Open and will face American Marcos Giron in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

Mentions
TennisHubert HurkaczPoland
Related Articles
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
Tennis Tracker: Sheng beats Musetti in Chengdu final, Cilic wins Hangzhou title to make history
Injured Raducanu the latest big name to pull out of the China Open
Show more
Tennis
At last! China's Zhang Shuai ends 24-match losing streak after victory on home turf
Hubert Hurkacz beats Marcos Giron to advance to second round at Japan Open
Patrick Mouratoglou courtside as Osaka wins Beijing opener against Bronzetti
Carlos Alcaraz hopes Davis Cup finals won't be Rafael Nadal's 'last dance'
Carlos Alcaraz joins Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in ATP Finals field
Tennis Tracker: Osaka, Hurkacz and Berrettini secure wins, Humbert through in Tokyo
Tennis' freedom of movement trial proving popular with fans
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings