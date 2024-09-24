Tennis Tracker: Sheng beats Musetti in Chengdu final, Cilic wins Hangzhou title to make history

Before we turn our attention to Beijing and Tokyo from tomorrow, we have two ATP finals in China today with titles to be handed out in Chengdu and Hangzhou.

15:33 CET - Marin Cilic (35) has beaten Zhizhen Zhang (27) 7-6, 7-6 to claim the Hangzhou title and has made a bit of history in the process, becoming the lowest-ranked player ever (777) to win an ATP title!

It's the Croatian veteran's first since 2021.

15:11 CET - In something of an upset, top seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) has been beaten 7-6, 6-1 by Juncheng Shang (19) in the Chengdu final, with the young talent claiming his first ATP title.

09:30 CET - Speaking ahead of the China Open, women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) said she is hunting for the top ranking before the season's end.

Read Sabalenka's full quotes here.

09:20 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) is the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the China Open after the Briton said she was skipping the tournament due to a foot injury.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (25), world number one Iga Swiatek (23) and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur (30) have also decided to skip the Beijing event.

The men's tournament has lost world number two Alexander Zverev (27), who pulled out due to pneumonia.

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our daily tennis coverage. The main events today will undoubtedly be the finals to come in Chengdu and Hangzhou.

First up, top-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti (22) takes on China's Shang Jungcheng (19) in Chengdu.

Follow that match live here from 13:00 CET.

Shortly after, veteran Croat Marin Cilic (35) will take to the court in Hangzhou to compete for that title with local Zhang Zhizhen (27).

Follow that match live here from 13:30 CET.