Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Chengdu final, Cilic to face Zhang in Hangzhou decider

16:15 CET - China's Zhang Zhizhen (27) has beaten compatriot Bu Yunchaokete (22) 7-6, 6-4 to book a place in the Hangzhou final tomorrow.
Zhang will face veteran Croat Marin Cilic (35) in the decider.
14:47 CET - Local hope Shang Juncheng (19) has downed Yannick Hanfmann (32) 6-4, 6-4 in the second semi-final in Chengdu.
Shang will face top seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) in the final tomorrow.
13:28 CET - Veteran Marin Cilic (35) is into the Hangzhou final after beating fourth seed Brandon Nakashima (23) 6-4, 7-6.
Cilic will play the winner of Chinese duo Zhang Zhizhen (27) and Bu Yunchaokete (22) in the decider tomorrow.
13:10 CET - Top seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) is into the Chengdu final after breezing past Alibek Kachmazov (22) 6-4, 6-2 in the first semi-final.
Musetti will next face the winner of Yannick Hanfmann (32) and Shang Juncheng (19).
09:00 CET - Well, the Laver Cup could not have been more dramatic with Carlos Alcaraz (21) winning the final singles rubber over Taylor Fritz (26) to secure a narrow victory for Team Europe.
Relive that winning moment below and read Alcaraz’s post-match comments here.
08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our day's coverage of the tennis. Today, the main events will be the semi-finals in Chengdu and Hangzhou. Below you can see the schedule of those clashes.
Chengdu:
Lorenzo Musetti (22) vs Alibek Kachmazov (22) - 11:00 CET
Yannick Hanfmann (32) vs Juncheng Shang (19) - 13:00 CET
Hangzhou:
Marin Cilic (35) vs Brandon Nakashima (23) - 11:30 CET