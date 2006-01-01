Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Chengdu final, Cilic to face Zhang in Hangzhou decider

Lorenzo Musetti is into the Chengdu final

The dust has settled on the Laver Cup weekend and we turn our attention fully to Asia today with semi-finals to be played at the Chinese ATP events in Chengdu and Hangzhou.

16:15 CET - China's Zhang Zhizhen (27) has beaten compatriot Bu Yunchaokete (22) 7-6, 6-4 to book a place in the Hangzhou final tomorrow.

Zhang will face veteran Croat Marin Cilic (35) in the decider.

14:47 CET - Local hope Shang Juncheng (19) has downed Yannick Hanfmann (32) 6-4, 6-4 in the second semi-final in Chengdu.

Shang will face top seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) in the final tomorrow.

13:28 CET - Veteran Marin Cilic (35) is into the Hangzhou final after beating fourth seed Brandon Nakashima (23) 6-4, 7-6.

Cilic will play the winner of Chinese duo Zhang Zhizhen (27) and Bu Yunchaokete (22) in the decider tomorrow.

13:10 CET - Top seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) is into the Chengdu final after breezing past Alibek Kachmazov (22) 6-4, 6-2 in the first semi-final.

Musetti will next face the winner of Yannick Hanfmann (32) and Shang Juncheng (19).

09:00 CET - Well, the Laver Cup could not have been more dramatic with Carlos Alcaraz (21) winning the final singles rubber over Taylor Fritz (26) to secure a narrow victory for Team Europe.

Relive that winning moment below and read Alcaraz’s post-match comments here.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our day's coverage of the tennis. Today, the main events will be the semi-finals in Chengdu and Hangzhou. Below you can see the schedule of those clashes.

Chengdu:

Lorenzo Musetti (22) vs Alibek Kachmazov (22) - 11:00 CET

Yannick Hanfmann (32) vs Juncheng Shang (19) - 13:00 CET

Hangzhou:

Marin Cilic (35) vs Brandon Nakashima (23) - 11:30 CET

Zhang Zhizhen (27) vs Bu Yunchaokete (22) - 13:30 CET