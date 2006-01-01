Tennis Tracker: Team World win doubles clash to extend Laver Cup lead after Frtiz win

23:18 CET - That is where we leave you for today but come back tomorrow for more Laver Cup action.
23:13 CET - Team World move further ahead this evening after cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win against Team Europe in the doubles match.
21:29 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has claimed his third consecutive win over Alexander Zverev (27) in the last few months, beating the German 6-4, 7-5 to put Team World back in the lead.
17:28 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has marked his singles debut at the Laver Cup with an impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory over Team World's Ben Shelton (21).
15:04 CET - Frances Tiafoe (26) has secured a fine win over Daniil Medvedev (28), beating the Russian 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 to put Team World 4-2 up against Team Europe.
13:52 CET - Holger Rune's (21) torrid season just keeps getting worse, falling to a shock 5-7, 4-6 defeat at the hands of world No.160 Yasutaka Uchiyama (32) in Hangzhou.
13:19 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27) is into the Seoul final after an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider (20).
13:03 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) was involved in an epic in Chengdu, overcoming Christopher O'Connell (30) 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(4) to move into the last eight.
12:38 CET - The second day of the Laver Cup is around 20 minutes away, with a really exciting set of matches on offer.
12:35 CET - Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova's (27) recent good form has continued with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Tamara Zidansek (26) to reach the Hua Hin final.
11:41 CET - Roberto Carballes Baena (31) is into the Hangzhou quarter-finals after beating Mitchell Krueger (30) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
11:37 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has won her second match of the day to move into the Seoul final, easing past Veronika Kudermetova (27) 6-4, 6-4.
09:57 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) is continuing her impressive form in Seoul, defeating Marta Kostyuk (22) 7-6(7), 6-3 to move into the semi-finals.
Elsewhere, Marin Cilic (35) is the first winner of the day in Hangzhou after a routine 6-4, 6-1 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka (28).
08:13 CET - Top seed Daria Kasatkina (27) is into the semi-finals in Seoul after her opponent Emma Raducanu (21) was forced to retire when trailing 1-6.
Joining Kasatkina in the final four in South Korea are Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and Veronika Kudermetova (27).
07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!