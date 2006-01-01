Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Team World win doubles clash to extend Laver Cup lead after Frtiz win

Tennis Tracker: Team World win doubles clash to extend Laver Cup lead after Frtiz win

The action continues at the Laver Cup today with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alexander Zverev (27) taking to the court, while tournaments in Seoul, Hua Hin, Chengdu and Hangzhou approach the latter stages.

23:18 CET - That is where we leave you for today but come back tomorrow for more Laver Cup action.

23:13 CET - Team World move further ahead this evening after cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win against Team Europe in the doubles match. 

21:29 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has claimed his third consecutive win over Alexander Zverev (27) in the last few months, beating the German 6-4, 7-5 to put Team World back in the lead.

17:28 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has marked his singles debut at the Laver Cup with an impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory over Team World's Ben Shelton (21).

15:04 CET - Frances Tiafoe (26) has secured a fine win over Daniil Medvedev (28), beating the Russian 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 to put Team World 4-2 up against Team Europe.

13:52 CET - Holger Rune's (21) torrid season just keeps getting worse, falling to a shock 5-7, 4-6 defeat at the hands of world No.160 Yasutaka Uchiyama (32) in Hangzhou.

13:19 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27) is into the Seoul final after an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider (20).

13:03 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) was involved in an epic in Chengdu, overcoming Christopher O'Connell (30) 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(4) to move into the last eight.

12:38 CET - The second day of the Laver Cup is around 20 minutes away, with a really exciting set of matches on offer.

Follow all the action here.

12:35 CET - Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova's (27) recent good form has continued with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Tamara Zidansek (26) to reach the Hua Hin final.

11:41 CET - Roberto Carballes Baena (31) is into the Hangzhou quarter-finals after beating Mitchell Krueger (30) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

11:37 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has won her second match of the day to move into the Seoul final, easing past Veronika Kudermetova (27) 6-4, 6-4.

09:57 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) is continuing her impressive form in Seoul, defeating Marta Kostyuk (22) 7-6(7), 6-3 to move into the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Marin Cilic (35) is the first winner of the day in Hangzhou after a routine 6-4, 6-1 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka (28).

08:13 CET - Top seed Daria Kasatkina (27) is into the semi-finals in Seoul after her opponent Emma Raducanu (21) was forced to retire when trailing 1-6.

Joining Kasatkina in the final four in South Korea are Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and Veronika Kudermetova (27).

07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

