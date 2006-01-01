Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Kasatkina set up Seoul quarter, Nishikori beaten in Chengdu

Raducanu is into the final eight in Seoul

It's a big day in Asia with some of the biggest names in women's tennis taking to court in South Korea and arguably the greatest Asian men's player ever in action in China.

16:15 CET - Local hope and sixth seed Zhang Zhizhen (27) has beaten Denis Yevseyev (31) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the last match of the day in Hangzhou. That wraps up the first round in Hangzhou, catch up on the results and see the full schedule here.

14:55 CET - Top seed Daria Kasatkina (27) has downed Hailey Baptiste (22) 6-4, 6-2 to cruise into the quarter-finals in Seoul and complete the final-eight bracket. Kasatkina will next face Emma Raducanu (21).

Catch up on all the results from Seoul here.

14:30 CET - Moving back to Asia, Adrian Mannarino (36) has come back to beat Terence Atmane (22) 6-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the day's final match in Chengdu.

Catch up on all the results from Chengdu here.

14:25 CET - The Davis Cup draw is out with reigning champions Italy set to face Argentina in the Final 8 Knockout opener in Malaga in November and the USA set for a blockbuster clash against Australia.

Read all about the program here.

13:00 CET - After seven match points, Emma Raducanu (21) is through to the quarter-finals in Seoul thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yue Yuan (25).

12:25 CET - Third seed Katerina Siniakova (28) has lost in Thailand, being beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Nadia Podoroska (27).

10:51 CET - Kei Nishikori (34) has enjoyed a positive second half of the year, but the Japanese legend has been knocked out in Chengdu by Juncheng Shang (19), losing 6-4, 6-4.

In Seoul meanwhile, third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has cruised through with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ajla Tomljanovic (31).

09:52 CET - A big name has fallen in Chengdu with former world number 12 Borna Coric (27) being beaten 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 by Aleksandar Vukic (28).

08:48 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

This morning's action has already gotten underway with Yoshihito Nishioka (28) advancing in Hangzhou and Amanda Anisimova (23) retiring from her match against Viktoriya Tomova (29) in Seoul.