  4. Italy to face Argentina in Davis Cup last eight opener in Malaga

The Davis Cup trophy
The Davis Cup trophyReuters / Claudia Greco
Reigning champions Italy will face Argentina in the Davis Cup Final 8 Knockout in Malaga in November with the United States set for a blockbuster clash against Australia.

The top eight nations qualified from the Group Finals and will play to a finish in the Spanish coastal city.

Hosts Spain will face the Netherlands while Canada are up against Germany in their opening tie.

Ties will consist of two singles and a doubles decider.

Italy were without world number one Jannik Sinner for the Group Finals in which they won all three of their ties but the world number one could return in Malaga. Argentina qualified from a tough group including Britain and Canada.

The USA were also under-strength in the Group Finals but the 32-times Davis Cup champions could call on some of their big guns in Malaga where they will need to get past Australia, the second most successful nation with 28 titles.

Italy and Spain are on opposite sides of the draw meaning a potential final showdown between Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

The Final 8 Knockout rounds take place between November 19th and 24th in the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

