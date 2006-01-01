Tennis Tracker: Alexandrova and Kostyuk through in Seoul, Jabeur ends season due to injury

It's the start of another week in the non-stop world of tennis, with WTA tournaments in Seoul and Hua Hin getting underway.

16:34 CET - Some significant news on the WTA Tour, with three-time major finalist Ons Jabeur (30) bringing an end to her 2024 season due to an ongoing shoulder injury.

The popular Tunisian is targeting a return at the Australian Open early next year.

13:30 CET - The final result of the day has arrived in Hua Hin, with second seed Katerina Siniakova (28) battling through a tough first set to defeat Arina Rodionova (34) 7-5, 6-1.

13:18 CET - Fifth seed Marta Kostyuk (22) has made light work of Arantxa Rus (33) in Seoul, winning 6-3, 6-1 in impressive fashion.

11:52 CET - Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) survived a bit of a scare from Varvara Lepchenko (38), but in the end, claimed a 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 win in Seoul.

11:08 CET - American Katie Volynets (22) has battled past Clara Tauson (21) 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 in a three-hour contest to move through to the next round in Hua Hin.

09:42 CET - Eighth seed Yue Yuan (25) is through in Seoul after coming from behind to defeat Elena Gabriela Ruse (26) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Veronika Kudermetova (27) and Heather Watson (32) have also progressed in South Korea.

Meanwhile, in Hua Hin, Xiyu Wang (23), Varvara Gracheva (24) and Laura Siegemund (36) are all into the next round after straight-set wins.

09:18 CET - Magdalena Frech (26) captured her maiden WTA Tour title overnight with a hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Olivia Gadecki (22) in the Guadalajara final.

Read more about Frech's triumph here.

09:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!