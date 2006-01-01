Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Anisimova through in Seoul, Tomljanovic also progresses

Raducanu won her match in Seoul
The WTA Tour continues to roll on in Asia, with a number of top players taking to the court in Korea and Thailand. The Tennis Tracker keeps you up to date with the latest news and results from the world of tennis.

17:40 CET - That result brings an end to our coverage this Tuesday as there is no more tennis to be played until tomorrow. Come back then with early morning action from Seoul, Hua Hin and Chengdu. 

17:35 CET - Rebecca Sramkova (27) has won a back-and-forth battle in Thailand 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 against home player Mananchaya Sawangkaew (22).

15:55 CET - Over in Seoul, Ajla Tomljanovic (31) has come out on top of a battle with South Korea's Su Jeong Jang (29) to win 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-3.

15:33 CET - Two more matches have ended in Hua Hin as Magda Linette (32) has avoided an early-round shock with a dominant 6-2, 7-5 win over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko (35).

Meanwhile, Xinyu Wang (22) has also won in comfortable fashion with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Mayar Sherif (28).

14:23 CET - A few results to bring you from Hua Hin, with Mai Hontama (25) pulling off a shock victory over top seed Dayana Yastremska (24). The Japanese player triumphed 7-6(4), 7-5 in a match lasting over two hours.

Elsewhere, Rebeka Masarova (25) and Jana Fett (27) booked their spots in the next round after respective wins over Anna Bondar (27) and Saisai Zheng (30).

12:32 CET - In a match which certainly won't live long in anyone's memories, Emma Raducanu (21) battled past Peyton Stearns (22) 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in two hours and 45 minutes. It was a contest short of any quality at all, with Stearns making 60 unforced errors and Raducanu 50, which resulted in a real slugfest. In the end, Raducanu is through to the next round in Seoul. 

09:47 CET - Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens (31) has been knocked out in Seoul after falling in straight sets to compatriot Hailey Baptiste (22) 6-7(4), 2-6.

08:02 CET - Over in Hua Hin, Nadia Podoroska (27), Xinyu Gao (26) and Arianne Hartono (28) have all booked their spots in the next round after convincing victories.

07:40 CET - There's already been a significant result in Korea, with Amanda Anisimova (23) sweeping aside sixth seed Yulia Putintseva (29) in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Next up in Seoul is American Sloane Stephens (31), while a little later, Emma Raducanu (21) returns to action following her first-round defeat at the US Open, when she comes up against Peyton Stearns (22). That is followed by Ajla Tomljanovic (31), who takes on Su Jeong Jang (29).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker!

