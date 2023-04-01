Poland's Kamil Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Poland's Kamil Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in action at the 2022 Australian Open
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in action at the 2022 Australian Open
Reuters
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak (27) has been suspended for 13 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for failing a drug test, it said on Thursday.

Majchrzak was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided from tournaments in Sofia in September and Japan and Seoul in October were found to contain three banned substances (SARM S-22, LGD-4033 and PPARδ agonists).

The 218th-ranked player, who won the Challenger Tour event in Busan, South Korea, in October and reached the semi-finals of an ATP 250 event in Pune, India, earlier in 2022, accepted the suspension.

"At the end of 2022, I lost everything in an instant. Since I was a child, I have been training hard to make my dreams come true. Tennis is not only my job, but above all it is my whole life," Majchrzak wrote on Instagram.

After taking into account the time he has served under his provisional suspension, Majchrzak's period of ineligibility is scheduled to end on December 29th.

Mentions
TennisMajchrzak Kamil
Related Articles
Norrie feeling better going into Wimbledon than he did ahead of last year's semi-final run
Feliciano Lopez's 26-year career ends in Mallorca with defeat to Yannick Hanfmann
Security plans for Wimbledon enhanced following spate of protests, organisers say
Show more
Tennis
'Every year feels like the first' at 'amazing' Wimbledon for Novak Djokovic
Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback after retiring in 2020
Updated
Perennial British hope Andy Murray remains a dangerous floater at Wimbledon
Inside the Rafael Nadal Academy: A hotbed for tennis talent in Mallorca
Coco Gauff hopes to turn happy Wimbledon memories into maiden major crown
John McEnroe warns tennis against pursuing Saudi investment, calls PGA 'total hypocrites'
Transition from clay to grass getting easier every year, says Iga Swiatek
Tennis Tracker: Flashscore at Hurlingham for Djokovic's first grass match of the year
EXCLUSIVE: Danish tennis hope August Holmgren discusses life on tour as a rising star
Wimbledon 2023 power rankings: Djokovic poised for 24th title but who might stop him?
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe tomorrow, United seal Mount deal
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season