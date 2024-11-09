Advertisement
  3. Portugal's midfielder Ruben Neves out until January due to knee surgery

Portugal's midfielder Ruben Neves out until January due to knee surgery

Reuters
Neves begins to count down the days until his return from surgery.
Neves begins to count down the days until his return from surgery. Reuters / Stringer
Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves (27) has been ruled out until January after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal announced on Friday.

Neves travelled to Finland for an operation on his patellar tendon and will miss Portugal's Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia on November 15th and 18th respectively.

The injury also means Neves will not be available for Al-Hilal's upcoming Asian Champions League Elite matches against Qatari duo Al-Sadd on November 26th and Al Gharafa a week later, plus at least three domestic league matches.

Neves moved to Saudi Arabia from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June last year and has played 59 times for the Riyadh-based club, helping them win the Saudi Pro League title last season.

Al-Hilal currently lead the Saudi Pro League and are also top of the West Asian section of the Asian Champions League Elite's league phase.

