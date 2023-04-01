President Macron says there can be no Russian flags at Paris 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. President Macron says there can be no Russian flags at Paris 2024
President Macron says there can be no Russian flags at Paris 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron (45) said no Russian flag should fly at next year's Paris Olympics, with Russian athletes' participation an issue for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide.

Ukraine has threatened a boycott of the Games though it may drop that if athletes from war allies Russia and Belarus compete under a neutral flag rather than national colours.

"Of course, there can be no Russian flag during the Paris Games, I think there is a consensus on that matter. Because Russia, as a country, is not welcome at a time where it has committed war crimes and deported children," Macron told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"The real question, that the Olympic organisation should decide upon, is what place can be given to the Russian athletes (...) an issue that should not be politicized."

Ukrainians should be involved in IOC meetings on the matter, he added.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has killed tens of thousands, destroyed cities, uprooted millions and hammered the economy. Russian troops used Belarus as a staging ground for their abortive attack on Kyiv early on in the invasion.

Some Ukrainian athletes see their nation's current blanket ban on competing against Russians and Belarusians - regardless of the flag athletes from those two countries compete under - as a self-inflicted wound damaging sports stars' careers.

Mentions
Olympic Gameswar in ukraine
Related Articles
Olympic Committee invites Ukrainian fencer Kharlan to Games after disqualification
Triple world champion Lyles calls an end to season
Sewer problems in Seine behind cancellation of Paris 2024 run-up event
Show more
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings