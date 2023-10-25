Mbappe and Dembele both on the scoresheet to ease PSG past AC Milan

Mbappe and Dembele both on the scoresheet to ease PSG past AC Milan
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the scoring the opener for PSG
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the scoring the opener for PSG
AFP
Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first-ever win over AC Milan at the fifth attempt with a comfortable 3-0 UEFA Champions League (UCL) win at the Parc des Princes to move top of Group F.

There were sub-plots aplenty in this intriguing clash between two European heavyweights, with brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez lining up on opposite sides, while PSG shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma began his career at Milan, and vice-versa for the Rossoneri’s Mike Maignan.

The game itself began on a cagey note, as both sides took their time to feel their way into the match. Stefano Pioli’s side looked for inspiration from Portugal star Rafael Leao, who showed glimpses of his undoubted talent with a long-range effort that went wide, before Kylian Mbappe tested Maignan with a shot of his own from distance.

Mbappe was celebrating in the 32nd minute though, cutting inside Fikayo Tomori and expertly drilling his strike into the bottom corner.

 It was his 10th goal of the season in all competitions; one engineered by the superb run and pass by the impressive Warren Zaire-Emery, enjoying a breakthrough campaign at PSG. Mbappe turned provider for Randal Kolo Muani just before the break, but the latter’s attempt was blocked in a poor first half for the visitors.

The Parisians thought they had doubled their advantage just three minutes after the restart when Ousmane Dembele clinically dispatched his strike beyond Maignan.

However, referee Slavko Vincic made a straightforward call to rule out the goal after viewing the pitchside monitor, determining that Manuel Ugarte had shoved down Yunus Musah in the build-up.

Luis Enrique’s side did not have to wait much longer to double their advantage, thanks to Randal Kolo Muani, who reacted quickest to the loose ball when Maignan palmed Dembele’s initial effort into his path. 

This was an abject display from the Rossoneri, who had their first shot on target with 63 minutes on the clock through Christian Pulisic, but the American’s attempt went straight into Donnarumma’s grasp. Substitute Lee Kang-In scored his first goal for the club late on after sweeping home Zaire-Emery’s cross, as the scoreline now reflected PSG’s dominance.

This was an insipid performance from Pioli’s men, who have now gone five UCL games without a goal, increasing their longest goalless run in European competition history. In contrast, this was a perfect response from the French champions after their 4-1 mauling at the hands of Newcastle, and have now lost only one of their previous 35 home UCL group stage matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

PSG - AC Milan player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

FootballChampions LeagueParis SGAC Milan
