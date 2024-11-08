Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Las Palmas win third game in four to roll past wasteful Rayo Vallecano

Las Palmas win third game in four to roll past wasteful Rayo Vallecano

James Hilsum
Manu Fuster of Las Palmas celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal
Manu Fuster of Las Palmas celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goalFlorencia Tan Jun / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Las Palmas returned to the Spanish capital to inflict more misery on Rayo Vallecano with a stunning 3-1 smash-and-grab victory, claiming two LaLiga wins in as many seasons at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Following a moving pre-match silence paying tribute to the victims of the recent Spanish floods, there was an understandable sense of sorrow in the stands, as football paled into insignificance.

Amid a subdued backdrop, it was the hosts who created the first chance when Sergio Camello hit the side netting after outmuscling Alex Suarez. Rayo would rue that missed opportunity, as Fabio Silva gave Diego Martinez’s side a sixth-minute lead with a brilliant towering header from Sandro Ramirez’s corner.

There was a good ebb and flow to this contest, and Florian Lejeune almost gave Los Franjirrojos a taste of their own medicine when he headed Gerard Gumbau’s corner onto the bar.

Rayo were gradually asserting their authority in this contest and had two golden opportunities in quick succession to restore parity through Pep Chavarria and Gumbau. Oscar Valentín was next to come close on his 200th Rayo appearance, but he headed narrowly over from Gumbau’s threatening corner.

Rayo Vallecano - Las Palmas match stats
Rayo Vallecano - Las Palmas match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Inigo Perez’s side continued to dominate after the break, with Jasper Cillessen called into action to deny Isi Palazon, before Jorge de Frutos and Álvaro García both skied efforts over the bar to continue the theme of Rayo profligacy. That wastefulness would come back to bite the hosts once again, as Las Palmas inexplicably doubled their lead with a goal that came completely against the run of play. In a cruel twist of fate, it was Aridane Hernandez – born in the Canary Island of Fuerteventura – who headed Ramírez's corner into his own net.

That small pocket of Las Palmas fans erupted into raptures again after Manu Fuster scored his first LaLiga goal in style with a superb long-range finish, latching onto a sublime assist from Kirian Rodríguez.

The scoreline was barely comprehensible given the hosts’ dominance, with Los Amarillos dishing out some chastening punishment to the Madrid outfit. Perez’s side did score a late consolation when Scott McKenna diverted a De Frutos cross into his own net in stoppage time, moments before the Scotsman sought redemption moments later when he fired wide of the far post.

This was a devastating display of ruthless efficiency from Martinez’s men, which lifted the Canary Islanders out of the bottom three and, at least temporarily, up into 15th following a fourth win across their last five matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Rayo will lick their wounds after suffering only a second defeat from their last nine games and stay in ninth place for now.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sandro Ramirez (Las Palmas)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLas PalmasRayo Vallecano
Related Articles
Girona coach Michel counting cost of injuries in congested schedule ahead of Getafe test
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Real Madrid's Tchouameni out with sprained ankle in latest injury setback
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid hosting Osasuna, Bayern and Bayer to come
Updated
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
FlashFocus: Substance over style could lead Southampton to Premier League survival
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league
LAFC claim narrow win over Whitecaps to secure progression in MLS playoffs
Roberto de Zerbi offers to resign after Marseille suffer shock defeat to Auxerre
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings