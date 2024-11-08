Advertisement
  Girona coach Michel counting cost of injuries in congested schedule ahead of Getafe test

Reuters
Girona coach Michel
Girona coach Michel
Girona coach Michel (49) said it has become easier for him to pick the starting lineup for games as several players are injured as they struggle to deal with a packed schedule where they have been playing two or three games a week.

Girona, who had never qualified for the Champions League in their 94-year history, secured a place in the European competition by finishing third in Laliga last season.

But playing matches across competitions with minimal time to rest has taken its toll, with Girona sitting 12th in LaLiga ahead of Sunday's trip to Getafe.

"It's very easy to make the lineup, but it's very difficult to manage the games... There is always a risk of injury, we cannot do rhythmic training and we have played every three days," Michel told reporters on Friday.

"It's complicated for everyone but you have to face it with mentality and personality. The most important thing is to always be ourselves."

Last season's surprise package Girona have so far struggled to find form this campaign along with rising injury concerns.

Jhon Solis, Portu, Yaser Asprilla, Ivan Martin, Abel Ruiz, Viktor Tsygankov, Arnaut Danjuma, Gabriel Misehouy and Alejandro Frances are either doubts for the game or unlikely to travel to Coliseum Stadium due to injuries.

Girona have three draws and five losses in 12 league games but Michel blamed himself for the team's underwhelming performances.

"The players always give their best on the pitch but sometimes it is not enough to win games, like the other day in PSV Eindhoven (a 4-0 loss in the Champions League)," Michel said.

"When we lose, it's my responsibility. Playing every three days is difficult for everyone but we have to face it with personality."

