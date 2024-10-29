Advertisement
Cycling great Mark Cavendish 'will see' abour riding 2025 Tour de France

AFP
Cavendish at the presentation of the Men and Women Tour de France 2025
Cavendish at the presentation of the Men and Women Tour de France 2025CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA / Profimedia
British cyclist Mark Cavendish (39) said on Tuesday he would see about racing the Tour de France 2025 despite vowing after the 2024 edition it would be his last.

Cavendish, who is the record stage winner on the Tour de France with 35 wins, was presented on stage ahead of the 2025 route reveal in Paris and teased an appreciative crowd of 3,000 at the international conference centre.

"After last year I was exhausted, you know how it is. I said 'never again'," said Cavendish, who was awarded a knighthood for his efforts.

"Then I went on holiday with my wife and kids and really relaxed for the first time in years. I saw things a bit differently."

Asked if he would be back to aim for a 36th win having sealed the all-time record last year Cavendish paused and smile.

"Yeah, we'll see," he said, leaving the path open for a potential return with his team Astana.

Cavendish made Tour de France history on July 3 to eclipse Eddy Merckx and win a record 35th stage, the veteran then pledging that his love affair with the great race was far from finished.

Merckx's mark had stood since 1975 and Cavendish equalled it in 2021 before finally cracking it last year.

"It's my 15th Tour de France and it takes a lot to get here, getting in shape every year," Cavendish said at the line.

Cavendish made his Tour debut in 2008 before becoming world road race champion three years later.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursMark Cavendish
