Jonas Vingegaard's team considering legal action against fan who caused Tour crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Jonas Vingegaard's team considering legal action against fan who caused Tour crash
Jonas Vingegaard's team considering legal action against fan who caused Tour crash
Updated
Spectators get extremely close to riders
Spectators get extremely close to riders
Reuters
Tour de France teams have urged spectators to be more careful after a fan trying to take a selfie caused a massive pile-up during Sunday's 15th stage.

Jumbo-Visma’s Sepp Kuss was brought down by a fan who stretched his arm toward him and the American lost his balance, triggering a pile-up that sent two dozens of riders to the deck, including two teammates of Kuss.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the fan had been identified by the French gendarmerie but would not be arrested unless Kuss would sue him.

Asked if Kuss would press charges, a Jumbo-Visma spokesperson told Reuters: "The team might do. We’ll find out how and when."

Tour de France teams have urged spectators to be more careful.

"There was a spectator leaning into the road... There was a narrowing in a town. We were just trying to slow down the peloton to let the break go," Jumbo-Visma's Kuss said.

"And then just on the side, unfortunately, somebody wanted to get a selfie. I didn't really see it coming."

Team Cofidis asked spectators to be careful and said in a statement that they "don't need a cellphone to make memories".

Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion, was one of the riders brought down in the crash and his Ineos Grenadiers team called on spectators to "give the riders room to race".

In 2021, a fan who caused a crash when she held up a cardboard sign towards a television camera while facing away from oncoming cyclists was fined 1,200 euros ($1,347.48).

Prosecutors had sought a four-month suspended jail sentence after she was accused of involuntarily causing injury and putting the lives of others at risk.

Monday is a rest day before Tuesday's 16th stage, a 22.4km time trial. Vingegaard holds a 10-second lead over twice winner Tadej Pogacar as the Tour enters its final week.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursKuss SeppVingegaard JonasBernal Egan ArleyPogacar Tadej
Related Articles
Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard welcomes scepticism about performances
Wout Poels wins Tour de France stage 15 as Pogacar and Vingegaard finish together
Dani Martinez out of Tour de France with concussion
Show more
Road cycling
Pogacar says he understands scepticism about incredible Tour performances
Pogacar and Vingegaard to race alone for a change in highly-anticipated time trial
Velo Magazine announces Velo d'Or cycling award to be handed out in ceremony
Tom Pidcock picks Tadej Pogacar to win 'all-out war' for Tour de France title
Vingegaard and Pogacar locked in close thriller as motorbikes spoil stage
Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14 as Jonas Vingegaard retains lead after Pogacar duel
World champion turned domestique Kwiatkowski shows his class again after stage victory
Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France stage 13 as Pogacar closes in on race leader Vingegaard
Israel-Premier Tech chief Adams admits Chris Froome signing not value for money
UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon in five-set thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Djokovic likens 'Spanish bull' Alcaraz to Federer, Nadal and himself
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins his first Wimbledon title after edging Djokovic in epic final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |