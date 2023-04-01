Pogacar wins 20th stage of Tour de France but Vingegaard poised to claim title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Pogacar wins 20th stage of Tour de France but Vingegaard poised to claim title
Pogacar wins 20th stage of Tour de France but Vingegaard poised to claim title
Updated
Pogacar and Vingegaard stayed at the front
Pogacar and Vingegaard stayed at the front
Reuters
Main rival Tadej Pogacar (24) may have won it, but defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (26) of Denmark is set to claim his second Tour de France title after finishing Saturday's 20th stage in third place.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, whose title hopes evaporated when he was crushed by Vingegaard in Tuesday's time trial and cracked in Wednesday's last Alpine stage, claimed victory on the day after 133.5 kilometres from Belfort, outsprinting Austrian Felix Gall for his second win in this year's race.

Overall, Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard leads Pogacar by seven minutes and 29 seconds with the latter's United Arab Emirates team-mate, Briton Adam Yates, in third position, 10:56 off the pace.

"I'm so happy to win my second Tour, it was the big goal of my season. It's really amazing, I want to thank my team, they've done so well and it's really nice that I could finish it off," Vingegaard told a news conference.

"The Tour de France is something so special, I'll probably try to win it again next year."

Italian Giulio Ciccone secured the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification and Belgian Jasper Philipsen is set to win the green jersey for the points classification, providing that they both cross the finish line in Paris on Sunday.

"After such a hard week I felt like myself on the bike today. I was feeling great. I tried to go solo but I could not so it had to be a sprint," said Pogacar.

Pogacar attacked on the last climb of the day, the Col du Platzerwazel, and was followed by Vingegaard and Gall.

The trio quickly caught French pair Thibaut Pinot and Warren Barguil and Briton Tom Pidcock and dropped them before battling it out for the stage win after being rejoined by the Yates twins, Simon and Adam.

Enormously popular local boy Pinot, riding his last Tour, had thousands of fans gathered with flags, beers and flares to support him one last time.

He went solo on the ascent to the Petit Ballon, riding as stage leader through a sea of roaring fans like a man possessed. Although he did not have the legs to take it all the way to the line, the Groupama-FDJ rider finished seventh after a spine-tingling day on the bike.

"I really enjoyed it, I had a big pinch on my heart, it's the roads where I train, it was crazy," said Pinot, third in the 2014 Tour de France and by far the country's most popular rider.

"I did not think it would move me that much, I feel like I've closed a chapter in my history - it's stronger than I thought."

Simon Yates is set to finish fourth overall after he leapfrogged Spain's Carlos Rodriguez, who sustained cuts on his elbow and above his eyebrow, and a bruise on his chin when he crashed on a descent.

American Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's key lieutenant in the mountains, also crashed and slipped out of the top 10.

Follow the Tour de France on Flashscore.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursPogacar TadejVingegaard JonasYates AdamPinot ThibautGall FelixTeam DenmarkCiccone GiulioPhilipsen JasperTeam United Arab EmiratesBarguil Warren
Related Articles
Eddy Merckx says Jonas Vingegaard is stronger than Tadej Pogacar on Grand Tours
Kasper Asgreen snatches Tour de France stage 18 from break as Vingegaard retains lead
Wout van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife for birth of second child
Show more
Road cycling
Outpouring of love and tears ahead of Thibaut Pinot's last ever Tour de France stage
Tension rises between Vingegaard's team and French outfit over alleged beer consumption
Emotional Mohoric honours Mader's memory with stage 19 win at Tour de France
'I'm gone, I'm dead': Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France hopes end in heartbreak
Gall wins Tour de France stage 17 as Vingegaard extends overall lead after Pogacar cracks
Tour de France leader Vingegaard tested four times in last two days for anti-doping
Pogacar's camp stunned but ready to go all-in again to beat Vingegaard
Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow with stunning Tour de France time trial performance
Felix Gall finally settles and matures into top Austrian hope on the Tour
Pogacar says he understands scepticism about incredible Tour performances
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG putting Mbappe up for sale? Milan and Bayer bolster
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium
Zambia suffer second major injury blow ahead of World Cup debut against Japan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |