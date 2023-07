Wout van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife for birth of second child

Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert (28) has left the Tour de France to be with his wife Sarah, who is set to give birth to their second child, the team said on Thursday.

The Belgian's absence is not expected to impact teammate and race leader Jonas Vingegaard, who is on course for a second consecutive title after his rival Tadej Pogacar lost time following a crash in Wednesday's stage 17.

"In consultation with the team, we have decided that my place is now at home," he said, adding that the family's doctor had informed him his wife was expected to go into labour soon.

"I always thought that I would go home when my wife indicated that she needed me. That time has come."

Thursday's stage 18 is a 185km ride from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse.