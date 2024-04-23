Van Aert returns to road training less than a month after crash

Team Visma-Lease a Bike's Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert
Team Visma-Lease a Bike's Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert
AFP
Belgian rider Wout van Aert (29) has returned to road training less than a month after being seriously injured in a crash, his Visma Lease a Bike team confirmed in a post on social media.

Van Aert sustained a broken collarbone, sternum and ribs as well as damaging a lung in the one-day Around Flanders race on March 27th.

"It's almost been four weeks and I'm happy to be back riding outside," Van Aert said in the video post.

The 29-year-old missed the Paris-Roubaix and was ruled out of the Giro d'Italia. he had hoped to make his debut on the Giro, which starts on May 4th, with his team having claimed a clean sweep of the three Grand Tours last year.

A week ago, the three-time world cyclo-cross champion resumed outdoor training on a mountain bike for a 30km outing. On Tuesday, the Belgian was seen reaching a new milestone in his rehabilitation by training on his road bike.

If the date of his return to racing is not yet known, his other stated objective this season is to win medals at the Paris Olympics, both in the time trial and the road race.

