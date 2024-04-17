Vingegaard discharged from hospital after Basque Country crash

Jonas Vingegaard was involved in a serious crash in Spain less than two weeks ago
Profimedia
Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (27) has been released from hospital 12 days after the Danish rider was involved in a serious crash in Spain, his Team Visma-Lease a Bike said.

The fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country earlier this month was marred by a crash that left the 27-year-old with a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, a pulmonary contusion and a pneumothorax.

His team said on April 9th Vingegaard had successfully undergone surgery on his collarbone.

"Now it's time to fully recover again. Thumbs up," he posted on social media on Tuesday.

Vingegaard will be hoping to recover in time for the defence of his Tour de France title but his preparations have been affected by the crash with team director Merijn Zeeman saying he will miss an altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada in May.

The Tour de France begins on June 29th in Florence and ends on July 21st in Nice.

