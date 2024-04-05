Jonas Vingegaard suffered lung damage in Tour of Basque Country crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Itzulia Basque Country Tours
  4. Jonas Vingegaard suffered lung damage in Tour of Basque Country crash
Jonas Vingegaard suffered lung damage in Tour of Basque Country crash
Vingegaard was injured during a crash in the Tour of the Basque Country race
Vingegaard was injured during a crash in the Tour of the Basque Country race
AFP
Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (27) suffered lung damage during a horrific mass crash in the Tour of the Basque Country race, his team said on Friday.

"Further examination in the hospital revealed that he also suffered a pulmonary contusion and pneumothorax," said his team Visma-Lease a Bike.

The Danish rider was taken to hospital after the incident on Thursday in the fourth stage of the race in northern Spain and diagnosed with a broken collarbone and several broken ribs.

"He is stable and had a good night. He remains in hospital," added Visma.

The mass crash occurred with around 35 kilometres to go in the run from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio.

Various other big names were involved in the crash including Remco Evenepoel, who suffered a broken collarbone, and Primoz Roglic, who abandoned the race but did not sustain any fractures.

Last week Visma rider Wout van Aert suffered similar injuries in another bad crash at the Tour of Flanders one-day race.

Roglic, who also fell on Wednesday in stage three but quickly recovered, was leading the overall standings from Evenepoel by seven seconds at the start of racing on Thursday.

With many star names out of the race, Mattias Skjelmose is the new general classification leader, four seconds ahead of Juan Ayuso.

Friday's fifth and penultimate stage is a 175.9km ride north from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amorebieta-Etxano.

Mentions
Road cyclingItzulia Basque Country ToursVingegaard Jonas
Related Articles
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone in major crash at Itzulia Basque Country
Updated
Tom Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country
Jonas Vingegaard one of five Grand Tour winners at Tirreno-Adriatico
Show more
Road cycling
Mathieu Van der Poel believes riders are the biggest danger in cycling
Mathieu van der Poel wins 'favourite classic' for third time to make history
Mathieu van der Poel hammers rivals to win Flanders triple crown
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Van der Poel wary of the pressure Van Aert's absence will bring at Tour of Flanders
Van Aert out of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix after bad crash
Wout van Aert hospitalised as American Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars Door Vlaanderen
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings