Jonas Vingegaard one of five Grand Tour winners at Tirreno-Adriatico
Vingegaard during an interview last year
Vingegaard during an interview last year
AFP
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard (27) lines up at the start of the one-week stage race Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday as one of five Grand Tour winners taking a tilt at the 'Race between Two Seas'.

Three former Giro winners Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, Australia's Jai Hindley and Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart, and former Vuelta champion Simon Yates are also in the mix in a race won last season by Primoz Roglic.

But two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard showed powerful form two weeks ago in Galicia's Grand Camino and will be the man to beat in the two mountain stages where the title is likely to be decided.

Stage six will be easy on the eye with picture-postcard vineyards, a medieval mountain village and dramatic pointed peaks and looks the likely moment of truth with its 10km final climb at 8 per cent that will be punishing on the legs.

Mark Cavendish, Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Caleb Ewan ensure the two stages for the sprinters will be contested by the elite clique.

The race starts on the beachfront at Tuscany beach resort Lido di Camaiore with a 10km individual time trial where local hero Filippo Ganna, a double time-trial world champion, of Ineos Grenadiers, is the man to watch.

The race crosses Italy to the lush Adriatic resort of San Benedetto del Tronto to culminate the 1108km race along the beachfront as lovely as its Tuscan counterpoint.

Route (1,118km)

Monday, March 4th, stage 1: Lido di Camaiore (ITT), 10km

Tuesday, March 5th, stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica, 198km

Wednesday, March 6th, stage 3: Volterra - Gualdo Tadino, 220km

Thursday, March 7th, stage 4: Arrone - Giulianova, 207km

Friday, March 8th, stage 5: Torricella Sicura - Valle Castellana, 146km

Saturday, 9th March, stage 6: Sassoferrato - Cagli (Monte Petrano), 180km

Sunday, 10th March, stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto, 154km

