Tadej Pogacar wins Strade Bianche after stunning 81km solo attack

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Strade Bianche Races
  4. Tadej Pogacar wins Strade Bianche after stunning 81km solo attack
Tadej Pogacar wins Strade Bianche after stunning 81km solo attack
Pogacar was in fine form
Pogacar was in fine form
Reuters
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar turned the men's Strade Bianche into a procession with a dominant victory after an astonishing 81km solo attack in Italy on Saturday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider went ahead on the 11.5km-Monte Sante Marie gravel section and never looked back, crossing the line two-and-a-half minutes clear of his nearest pursuers.

Toms Skujiņs (Lidl-Trek) was second with Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) in third place.

"We came to Sante Maria and the conditions were really tough. There was no more resources left in the group. It was a moment when it was really muddy and you couldn't see anything, so I decided to go on the attack," Pogacar said.

"I knew that it's going to be long but when I had a gap I knew I could go to the end."

The 215km race, one of the jewels of the Classics season, started and finished in Siena and included 15 gravel sections.

Last year's champion Tom Pidcock finished fourth.

Mentions
Road cyclingStrade Bianche RacesPogacar Tadej
Related Articles
Tadej Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Evenepoel and Roglic to get a taste of Tour de France at Paris-Nice
Five key talking points ahead of the 2024 cycling season
Show more
Road cycling
Peter Sagan undergoes heart procedure in Italy after scare in mountain bike race
No VAR needed as Johannessen celebrates too early in Classic and Martinez wins
Ex-Giro winner Nairo Quintana's European return delayed by Covid
Cycling team boss wants substitutes 'like football' to improve Tours
Czech Tour: Top teams lined up to start once again this summer
Remco Evenepoel to make his Tour de France debut in 2024
Most Read
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
Football Tracker: Carvajal error hands Valencia second against Real, Marseille in action
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings