Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour of Britain Tours
  4. Stephen Williams extends Tour of Britain lead with another stage win

Stephen Williams extends Tour of Britain lead with another stage win

Williams celebrates his stage win
Williams celebrates his stage winProfimedia
Wales' Stephen Williams (28) claimed back-to-back stage wins at the Tour of Britain on Thursday to extend his overall lead of the race.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider out-paced stage one winner Paul Magnier and Edoardo Zambanini in a sprint finish after his team managed to neutralise several attempts at a breakaway.

"It was a really hard day, really demanding," said Williams after a rainswept 166 kilometres from Sheffield to Barnsley.

"It was a real privilege to be a part of - the team were unbelievable, exceptional. The way they rode that and controlled it was amazing.

"I'm really proud to bring it across the line. I did the last kilometre, but they did the four hours before it."

Victory extends Williams' lead in the general classification to 16 seconds from Britain's Oscar Onley with Mark Donovan, Joe Blackmore and Tom Donnenwirth all 41 seconds off the lead.

The fourth of six stages runs 138.5 kilometres from Derby to Newark on Friday.

Mentions
Road cyclingStephen WilliamsOscar OnleyMark DonovanTour of Britain Tours
Related Articles
Berrade wins 18th stage of Vuelta with late breakaway, O'Connor stays in red
Updated
Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert ends season after crash in Vuelta a Espana
Kaden Groves secures third Vuelta stage win in wet sprint
Show more
Road cycling
Wales' Williams sprints to win stage two and lead Tour of Britain
Marc Soler triumphs in Stage 16 of Vuelta as Ben O'Connor's red jersey under threat
Castrillo climbs to Vuelta stage 15 win as Roglic closes in on red jersey
Kaden Groves outsprints Wout van Aert in Vuelta Stage 14, Ben O'Connor stays in red
Canada's Michael Woods climbs to win Vuelta a Espana's 13th stage
Pablo Castrillo triumphs in mountainous Stage 12 of Vuelta
Most Read
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
Britain's Jack Draper sees off Alex de Minaur to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings