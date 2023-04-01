Jumbo Visma seeking sweep with Roglic and Vingegaard set to battle for Vuelta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Jumbo Visma seeking sweep with Roglic and Vingegaard set to battle for Vuelta
Jumbo Visma seeking sweep with Roglic and Vingegaard set to battle for Vuelta
Jonas Vingegaard arrives in Denmark after winning the 110th Tour De France
Jonas Vingegaard arrives in Denmark after winning the 110th Tour De France
Reuters
The Vuelta a Espana peloton rolls out of Barcelona on Saturday with the same question on everyone's lips - who can stop an unprecedented Jumbo Visma sweep of the year's Grand Tours?

Rarely has an edition of the three-week Spanish duel featured such a high-calibre line-up with the reigning champions of all three Grand Tours on the start line.

Dutch outfit Jumbo Visma look formidable after naming Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (26) and Giro d'Italia overall champion Primoz Roglic (33) as joint leaders.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (23) (Soudal–Quick-Step) will have something to prove after a COVID-19 positive test eliminated him from this year's Giro while he was wearing the maglia rosa, while Ineos Grenadiers have the experienced Geraint Thomas (37) and Egan Bernal (26) as their GC options.

Mallorcan Enric Mas (28) (Movistar) is one of several Spanish riders looking to make an impact, especially after he was forced to abandon the Tour de France after a crash on stage one.

Spain's Juan Ayuso (20) (UAE Team Emirates) will also be one to watch but the focus for the battle for the maillot rojo will be very much on three-time Vuelta champion Roglic and Vingegaard and just how Jumbo Visma play their cards over the 21 stages and 3,100km to Madrid - a route that includes nine summit finishes.

Should either win overall it would be the first time a single team has won all three Grand Tours in a season.

"I think the battle will be to find Jumbo's weak point," Spanish great Alberto Contador, who will be analysing the race for Eurosport GCN, said ahead of the start.

Sprinters will have a few opportunities to make their mark but as has become tradition, La Vuelta a Espana is stacked with brutal days of horribly steep tarmac suited to the best climbers in the business. And the race is brimming with them.

Slovenia's Roglic is bang in form after winning this month's Vuelta a Burgos and is looking to be the first rider to claim the Giro-Vuelta double since Contador in 2008.

The biggest threat to that ambition will come from within his own camp with Denmark's Vingegaard having shown at the Tour de France that he is seemingly unbreakable in the mountains.

Were Vingegaard working in support of Roglic or vice versa, a Jumbo Visma victory would surely seem assured barring accidents, but the fact they will be battling each other will inject some unpredictability and an intriguing sub-plot to the race.

Vingegaard has not raced since clinching his second Tour de France title in Paris so there might be some early doubts that Roglic could try to exploit during a mountainous stage three in Andorra.

"On paper, Roglic has the better chance," Philippe Gilbert, also part of Eurosport GCN's coverage team, said.

"He has the best preparation and has shown good form at Burgos and was really strong there. Vingegaard went deep at the Tour and it was a hard Tour. I spoke with a lot of riders and they were so deep in their reserves mentally and physically."

While Belgian dynamo Evenepoel, rated as the most exciting rider in men's racing by Contador, will have his work cut out to repeat his 2022 triumph, writing him off is foolhardy.

He might not have a team of Jumbo Visma's depth to offer assistance in the mountains but if anyone can take a race by the scruff of the neck it is the 23-year-old.

The action begins on Saturday with a 14.8km team time trial around Barcelona while the hilly 182 km stage two starts in Mataro and finishes at Barcelona's Montjuic.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursVingegaard JonasRoglic PrimozContador AlbertoEvenepoel RemcoThomas Geraint
Related Articles
Time for Pogacar's team to step up as punishing Puy de Dome looms at Tour de France
Geraint Thomas to be INEOS Grenadiers team leader at Vuelta a Espana
Both cards on the table for Pogacar's UAE Emirates team as Tour enters the mountains
Show more
Road cycling
Geraint Thomas can have big say in Vuelta, says former winner Contador
Former Team Sky doctor banned until end of 2024 for ordering banned substance
Kopecky wins women's road race with stunning late attack on streets of Glasgow
Pidcock and Ferrand-Prevot win MTB cross country golds at World Championships
Remco Evenepoel pips Filippo Ganna to gold in world road time trial
Former Giro winner Geoghegan Hart to leave Ineos Grenadiers for Lidl-Trek
Chloe Dygert powers to the World Championship title in road time trial
'I'm a lot better than he was,' says Ben Wiggins as he follows the wheel of his father
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, City announce Doku signing
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Jenni Hermoso calls for 'exemplary measures' against Spanish FA chief over kiss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |