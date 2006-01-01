Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. O'Connor romps to Vuelta win to take significant overall lead

O'Connor romps to Vuelta win to take significant overall lead

Ben O'Connor celebrates crossing the finish line in first place at the end of the stage six of the Vuelta
Ben O'Connor celebrates crossing the finish line in first place at the end of the stage six of the VueltaCristina Quincler / AFP
Australian cyclist Ben O'Connor (28) soloed to a stunning victory in stage six of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, taking the red jersey from three-time winner Primoz Roglic.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider and Gijs Leemreize attacked from a breakaway group before O'Connor later left the Dutchman behind with 27 kilometres to go.

O'Connor opened up a defendable lead of four minutes 51 seconds in the general classification ahead of veteran Roglic, as the peloton came in well over six minutes down.

"I felt a little bit in my own world today... I just went for it, I felt today was just a day to seize my opportunity and I laid it all out there," O'Connor told Eurosport.

"I felt I could win this stage from the start - it's pretty special when you can just go out and crush it like that."

O'Connor became the fifth Australian to win stages at all three Grand Tours after winning at the Giro in 2020 and at the Tour de France in 2021.

"I enjoyed today a lot, it was beautiful racing all round," he continued.

"(Wearing red at La Vuelta) is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience maybe, so I will enjoy every moment... it's an excellent opportunity and I will savour it as much as I can."

O'Connor finished four minutes 33 seconds ahead of Italian Marco Frigo while Florian Lipowitz came in third, with the German rising to fourth in the general classification.

UAE Team Emirates' Joao Almeida is third overall, trailing Roglic by eight seconds, while defending champion Sepp Kuss languishes six minutes 31 seconds behind new leader O'Connor.

Friday's hilly seventh stage takes riders 180.5km from Archidona to Cordoba.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursO'Connor BenRoglic PrimozLeemreize GijsAlmeida JoaoFrigo MarcoKuss SeppLipowitz Florian
Related Articles
Bittner edges Van Aert in photo finish to win fifth stage of the Vuelta
Three-time champion Roglic takes red jersey after fourth stage of Vuelta a Espana
Wout van Aert outsprints Kaden Groves to win Vuelta stage three and keep red jersey
Show more
Road cycling
Australia expects UCI to enforce two-year non-competition period on Richardson
Triple Olympic medalist Matt Richardson switches allegiance to Great Britain
Poland's Niewiadoma fights off Vollering to win first Tour de France Femmes title
Kaden Groves wins Vuelta stage two as Wout van Aert takes red jersey
Ghekiere goes it alone to win Tour de France Femmes stage seven
Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage six win of Tour de France Femmes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Ugarte set to join Manchester United
Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over
Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel
Man City shortlist Celtic striker Furuhashi as Alvarez replacement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings