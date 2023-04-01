Sepp Kuss celebrates incredible Vuelta triumph, Kaden Groves wins in Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Sepp Kuss celebrates incredible Vuelta triumph, Kaden Groves wins in Madrid
Sepp Kuss celebrates incredible Vuelta triumph, Kaden Groves wins in Madrid
Updated
Team Jumbo–Visma's Sepp Kuss celebrates with teammates after winning Vuelta a Espana
Team Jumbo–Visma's Sepp Kuss celebrates with teammates after winning Vuelta a Espana
Reuters
American Sepp Kuss (29) rolled into Madrid as winner of the Vuelta a Espana as the three-week race concluded with a thrilling bunch sprint won by Australian Kaden Groves (24) on Sunday.

Kuss began the race very much in the shadow of his more illustrious Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic but ended it with the red jersey on his shoulders.

He ended 17 seconds ahead of Denmark's Tour de France winner Vingegaard with Slovenia's Giro d'Italia winner Roglic one minute and eight seconds behind in third place.

It is the first time that a single team has won all three Grand Tours in a season.

Kuss's first Grand Tour overall victory was effectively wrapped up on Saturday and there was a celebratory mood amongst the Dutch team on the 101km 21st stage that concluded on a street circuit around the iconic landmarks of Madrid.

Sepp Kuss celebrates after winning Vuelta a Espana
Reuters

But the battle for the stage victory was a thriller as a small lead group featuring Groves and Remco Evenepoel was gradually reeled in by the peloton in the final 500m.

Belgium's Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) eventually went off in search of his fourth stage win of the race but he could sustain his effort and was overtaken by Groves with 200m left.

Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) then poured on the power to take the win ahead of Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna and Germany's Nico Denz (Bora Hansgrohe).

While Kuss celebrated the overall victory, Groves secured the green jersey for the points category - the first Australian to achieve that in the Vuelta.

Evenepoel, whose hopes of retaining his overall title evaporated on stage 13, ended with the consolation of the climber's jersey after a brilliant tour.

Kuss proved an unexpected but popular winner.

"It's incredible, I think today was the stage I suffered most in the whole race so now I'm just glad it's over," Kuss, who joined the team in 2018, told Eurosport.

"It's life-changing for sure but I'll still be me. I'll look back on this experience with a lot of fond memories. It's all just still sinking in really. It will take quite some time."

When Kuss took the red jersey from Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) on stage eight, most thought he was just keeping it warm for either Vingegaard or Roglic.

But when he managed to limit his losses on the stage 10 time trial and hang on to the red jersey his challenge grew.

When he then refused to crack in several ferocious mountain stages, one of which ended Evenepoel's challenge, he was left battling with his own teammates.

His advantage was whittled down when Vingegaard attacked him on a summit finish on stage 16 to take back more than a minute but he refused to bow in the closing days.

Jumbo-Visma sporting director Marc Reef said Kuss's victory highlighted the depth of the team.

"This is a victory for the whole team," he said.

"We are super proud. Sepp is just himself all the time. This means as much as Jonas's and Primoz's victory.

"It's special that he did all the three Grand Tours this year and was always an important guy in all our victories."

See the full standings on Flashscore.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursKuss SeppGroves KadenEvenepoel RemcoRoglic PrimozVingegaard Jonas
Related Articles
Dainese avoids crash in final kilometre to win Vuelta stage 19 as Kuss stays in red
Filippo Ganna takes time trial to win Vuelta stage 10
Sepp Kuss set for Vuelta a Espana victory as Wout Poels wins penultimate stage
Show more
Road cycling
Lisbon to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana for second time in 2024
Sepp Kuss close to overall Vuelta victory as Remco Evenepoel wins stage 18
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Primoz Roglic conquers infamous Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard closes in on Vuelta lead after stage 16 victory
Belgian cyclist Van Hooydonck in hospital after car crash
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Freire talks Vuelta, Jumbo-Visma & more
Most Read
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Luca Brecel denied number one spot after defeat at European Masters
Finland stun USA to reach Davis Cup quarters while Australia and Canada go through
Felix and Cancelo lead Barcelona to top of LaLiga with emphatic victory over Real Betis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings