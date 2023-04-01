'Cold and shaking' Charlie Hatton wins mountain bike world gold in Fort William

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. World Championships Races
  4. 'Cold and shaking' Charlie Hatton wins mountain bike world gold in Fort William
'Cold and shaking' Charlie Hatton wins mountain bike world gold in Fort William
Hatton stands on top of the podium
Hatton stands on top of the podium
AFP
British rider Charlie Hatton (25) produced a flying run to win the men's mountain bike downhill final at the world cycling championships in Fort William on Saturday.

As rain fell in the Scottish Highlands, Hatton mastered the mud to post a time of four minutes 26.747 seconds.

He set a pulsating time, finishing 0.6sec ahead of Austria's Andreas Kolb with another Briton Laurie Greenland finishing third.

Defending champion Loic Bruni came in fourth and world number one Loris Vergier could only manage sixth.

"I'm gobsmacked," the world number 17 said. "I'm not sure if I'm shaking because I'm cold or I'm nervous or all of the above."

The English rider has never won a World Cup race but can now don the rainbow jersey as world champion.

"That was absolutely insane," Hatton said. "I knew I was riding well this weekend. But I never ever expected the win."

Austria's Valentina Holl won her second consecutive women's mountain bike downhill title ending two seconds faster than any other rider.

Five-time world champion Rachel Atherton, who dislocated her shoulder on Thursday, came in eighth.

The winding downhill track is made up largely of rocks and dirt with jumps and bumps marked out by tape on a barren mountainside at Fort William.

The mentally and technically challenging course of 2.8km drops 550m with a lively crowd welcoming each rider at the finish.

Mentions
Road cyclingWorld Championships Races
Related Articles
Remco Evenepoel aims to back rivals into corner in world title bid
Stage set in Glasgow for a men's World Championship road race like no other
Valente maintains golden start for USA, Hinze shines for Germany at World Championships
Show more
Road cycling
Chloe Dygert wins first world title since career-thretening crash with stunning ride
British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash at UCI World Championships
Katie Archibald leads British hopes as first combined Cycling World Championships begin
Vollering battles to maiden Tour de France Femmes title with a dominant final time trial
Vollering grasps Tour de France Femmes lead with victory atop Tourmalet
Emma Norsgaard scores 'emotional' stage six victory before the mountains
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |