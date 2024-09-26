Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma

Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma

Athletic celebrate their late goal
Athletic celebrate their late goalJOSE BRETON / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Ivan Jurić’s Roma missed out on the chance to pick up back-to-back wins after a late goal earned Athletic Club a 1-1 draw, though the Basque side have still won just once in 10 visits to Italy.

After the unpopular sacking of the legendary Daniele De Rossi, Roma seemed to put that behind them after picking up their first win of the season in an emphatic 3-0 over Udinese on the weekend.

Jurić knows that as long as his side produce results on the pitch, then all the off-field drama will soon be forgotten, and his Giallorossi got off to a dominant start at the Olimpico.

Keeping over two-thirds of the ball, the hosts controlled the tempo but struggled to turn their domination into goalscoring chances.

That was until just after the half-hour mark however, as a quick break saw Tommaso Baldanzi feed Angeliño down the left flank, and the Spanish full-back whipped an inch-perfect onto the head of Artem Dovbyk who nodded in his third goal in as many games - giving the Romans a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Dovybk opened the scoring
Dovybk opened the scoringČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Domenico Cippitelli/IPA Sport

Following a disappointing first-half performance, Ernesto Valverde’s men came out with renewed vigour and registered their first shot on target in the 51st minute - though it came via a tame Unai Gómez effort that Mile Svilar comfortably gathered.

Roma went in search of a second and came close to netting just before the hour mark after Matias Soulé pounced on a mixup at the back of the Athletic defence, but after driving into the box, the Argentine’s effort was saved by Julen Agirrezabala.

The visitors began to pile on the pressure in the final 30 minutes as they hunted an equaliser. However, the Giallorossi defence stood firm for the most part, dealing with multiple crosses into their box.

Both coaches made a host of changes which disrupted the flow to the contest, playing to the home side’s advantage. 

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

But just as it looked like Roma would see out the victory without little threat to their goal, the Spanish outfit drew level in the 86th minute after a free-kick to the back post was headed back across goal by Unai Núñez for Aitor Paredes to nod in.

In the end, failing to hold onto victory will irk Jurić, but there has been significant improvements in Roma’s performances since taking charge a week ago.

Athletic extended their positive start to the season with four wins and two draws in eight games across all competitions with an impressive point after trailing for so long.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAS RomaAth Bilbao
Related Articles
Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas
Mourinho's Fenerbahce get up and running in Europe with win against Royale Union SG
Rangers race past Malmo in winning start to Europa League campaign
Show more
Football
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings