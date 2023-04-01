The turbulent world of Welsh rugby hits new low after Rees-Zammit’s NFL bombshell

Louis Rees-Zammit (22) stunned the world of rugby union on Tuesday afternoon when he announced he was leaving the sport with immediate effect to pursue a career in the NFL.

The Welshman leaves behind a hugely promising career for both club and country to join the NFL’s international player pathway (IPP) - a 10-week initiative designed to give athletes from around the world the opportunity to earn a place on an NFL roster.

Rees-Zammit broke the news to Wales head coach Warren Gatland just an hour before the 60-year-old was due to name his squad for the upcoming Six Nations which gets underway on February 2nd. The announcement not only came as a surprise to Gatland and his coaching team but to everyone involved in the sport.

Since bursting onto the scene at Gloucester as a talented teenager, the winger had firmly established himself as one of the most exciting backs in the world. Furthermore, with 32 international caps to his name at the age of just 22, he was set to become a key figure in Wales’ side for the next decade.

Problems mount for Welsh rugby

Welsh rugby has endured a tumultuous two years. There have been chastening home defeats to Georgia and Italy, the sacking of Wayne Pivac, the subsequent return of Gatland, and the disclosure that certain aspects of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) culture were found to be sexist, misogynistic, homophobic and racist.

Not to mention several players threatening to strike just days before a crunch clash with England amidst major funding cuts to Welsh regional rugby as well as tensions surrounding the 60-cap national selection rule and fixed-variable contracts. Even captain Ken Owens publicly admitted that Welsh rugby had become a laughing stock.

Louis Rees-Zammit taking on Argentina in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final. AFP

Now this. The pin-up boy of Welsh rugby quitting the sport just two weeks before the start of the Six Nations. A player who’s become one of the nation’s stars, scoring five tries at last year’s World Cup as Wales progressed to the quarter-finals. Rees-Zammit was also a member of the British and Irish Lions squad for their tour of South Africa in 2021.

Gatland was understandably disappointed to lose a player of such pedigree and one with boundless amounts of potential. “I still thought there was a huge amount of growth in his game”, he told reporters.

“We saw last week that try that he scored for Gloucester - it was a sensational individual try.”

“We are disappointed to lose a talent like him but we’ve just got to take that on the chin and move on. The last thing I can do is dwell on losing him because the focus has got to be on preparing the squad.”

It remains to be seen how Wales cope in the absence of Rees-Zammit. With injuries to Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Taulupe Faletau, the 34-man squad looks to be one of the most inexperienced and unproven in living memory. The NFL-bound winger will be difficult to replace - not just for this year’s Six Nations, but in the long-term future.

A leap of faith

Put to one side the initial shock and disappointment for just a moment, and you can’t begrudge a professional athlete looking to fulfil a childhood dream. Rees-Zammit has been open in his adoration of American football, and with the raw speed and physical prowess to potentially make it in the sport, few can criticise his decision.

“It’s nothing about rugby, it’s about my ambition to make my dream come true and play in the NFL”, he explained.

"As a little boy, my dad has always brought me up to be a big NFL fan and growing up he used to play American Football, so it’s kind of to continue his legacy and hopefully go beyond and make him proud.”

Rees-Zammit has already travelled to Florida to begin his preparations for the IPP - aiming to secure a place on an American football team ahead of the 2024 NFL season due to begin in September. But how likely is it that the Cardiff-born winger will be able to build a career in the sport?

The harsh reality is that his chances are slim. Very few athletes from the IPP programme have gone on to have meaningful careers in the NFL. Rees-Zammit may possess the physical attributes to succeed, but the incredibly complex game of American football also requires an in-depth understanding of each team’s playbook.

Several rugby players have tried making the switch, with Christian Wade the most famous example back in 2019. The ex-England winger joined the Buffalo Bills under the IPP initiative, but despite scoring a 65-yard touchdown on his debut in pre-season, never made a regular-season appearance and is now back in rugby union with Racing 92.

There are plenty of other examples of players failing to break into the sport, demonstrating the enormity of the challenge facing Rees-Zammit. It may prove to be out of reach for the Welshman and there shouldn’t be any shame attached to that, but if he’s successful and is subsequently rewarded with a place on an NFL roster, he will undoubtedly be a pioneer.

Switching back to rugby

Having described the decision to leave the sport as “painstaking”, Rees-Zammit explained the move did not necessarily mean he was turning his back completely on rugby. “Rather at this age and stage of my life I am excited to explore a unique challenge that has the potential to diversify my skill set,” he said.

Gatland echoed those sentiments, explaining that Rees-Zammit would be welcomed back into rugby if his pursuit of a new challenge ultimately ended in disappointment.

That at least offers a slight glimmer of hope for Welsh rugby. After a turbulent couple of years both on and off the pitch, the news of Rees-Zammit’s exit was a bitter pill to swallow. However, by making the switch in his early 20s, not only has he given himself the best possible chance of cracking the NFL but it also leaves him with the option of returning to rugby later on.