Dominant Ireland ease past Italy in Six Nations to keep grand slam hopes on track

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Dominant Ireland ease past Italy in Six Nations to keep grand slam hopes on track
Dominant Ireland ease past Italy in Six Nations to keep grand slam hopes on track
Ireland showed their squad depth with a convincing win
Ireland showed their squad depth with a convincing win
Reuters
Ireland were far too strong for Italy on Sunday, making it two Six Nations' bonus point wins from two with a dominant 36-0 win at the Aviva Stadium that kept their hopes of defending their grand slam title firmly on track.

Andy Farrell made six changes from the team that swept aside France 38-17 a week ago and while it wasn't perfect, Ireland successfully flexed their squad depth and Italy simply could not cope with the host's big ball carriers and fast paced attack.

Two tries from Dan Sheehan and one apiece for Jack Crowley, Jack Conan, James Lowe and Calvin Nash put Ireland two points clear of England at the top of the standings and streets ahead of the competition in the form table.

"Our set piece was phenomenal again, it's easy when you have platforms like that... Pleased with the result but obviously a few things to work on going forward," player of the match Lowe said in a pitchside interview.

Ireland's intent was clear from the get go as they looked to move the ball as quickly as possible, creating gaps through the sheer speed of the phases with flyhalf Crowley crossing over for his first international try on eight minutes.

Crowley was by no means flawless against France as he seeks to make the Johnny Sexton vacated spot his own, but he looked extremely comfortable with ball in hand early on, even if he almost gifted Italy a way back into the game with a loose kick.

Ireland had to be patient as Italy found space of their own, just as they had in defeat by England last week. It was Crowley again with a sublime offload that led to hooker Sheehan scoring his fourth and later fifth try in his last three Six Nations games.

As much as they were stretching the Italians at will, the hosts were scrappy at times and conceded as many penalties as the Italians in the first half. Still, a try from number eight Conan effectively put the game out of sight at 19-0 at halftime.

Conan was one of the six players given the chance to impress from the start and he did just that, as did Leinster team mate Ryan Baird in the backrow while Craig Casey had a busy game at scrumhalf.

Elsewhere in a dominant pack, player of the match in Paris Joe McCarthy was immense at times in attack and defence again in just his seventh cap.

While Sheehan secured the bonus point on 50 minutes, Ireland did not quite manage to cut loose and had to settle for tries from James Lowe and Calvin Nash, even with Tommaso Menoncello sin binned, as the benches emptied and the game petered out.

At the same time Italy never threatened the Irish line in the second half.

The sight of fullback Hugo Keenan leaving the field gingerly in the second half - one of the few positions where Ireland lack notable depth - will be the one big concern as Ireland prepare to face Wales next in two weeks' time.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsIrelandItaly
Related Articles
Sexton advises Doris to be himself ahead of captaining Ireland
Ireland bid to build on sublime French Six Nations win against Italy
France's Willemse to miss next two Six Nations games after suspension
Show more
Rugby Union
No hiding from pain of double defeat for Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins
Coach Steve Borthwick happy to see England grind to victory against Wales in Six Nations
Townsend was 'celebrating' before Scotland win snatched away
England fight back in second half to edge out Wales 16-14
France captain Gregory Alldritt backs officials after TMO decision seals narrow win
Brilliant Louis Bielle-Biarrey helps France to 20-16 win in Scotland
Late change for Scotland as Paterson debuts against France
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings